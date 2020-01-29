The Kittitas County Public Works department is asking motorists to be patient while it works toward fixing approximately 125 potholes along Bullfrog Road in Upper County.
Public Works Director Mark Cook said the department noticed in December that there were significant failures along the entire length of the road, beginning at the exit from Interstate 90 and stretching all the way to the roundabout that connects to state Route 903.
Cook said the potholes are stemming from an overlay on the road that was installed around 2006. He said that overlay has delaminated from the underlying road surface.
“What that’s created is this failure of pavement, which is driving all the potholes,” he said. “We think what happened is we haven’t had the kind of freezing this winter that we typically get early on, so we see a lot of water and moisture between the two pavement layers, so something has failed on a global scale.”
Cook said the project to repair the potholes began in mid-January, and that public works will be meeting with the board of county commissioners next week to work toward a plan to repave the stretch, as the fixes to the potholes are a temporary solution. He estimates the project to cost approximately $1.5 million and will involve grinding approximately two inches off the entire stretch of road before overlaying the surface with two inches of new asphalt.
“It’s a pretty significant repair, but we don’t see ourselves getting away with any other spot repair on the roadway,” he said. “We think the failure is too global in nature.”
Cook said he expects that project to begin in late summer. In the meantime, he said pothole repairs will most likely continue into spring.
“Once we get to see the full bulk of the thawing operations in Upper County, that should give us an idea of how many potholes are left for us,” he said.
Cook said the early portion of summer will involve surveying the project and conducting the bidding process. In the meantime, the speed limit on the road has been reduced to 35 miles per hour. Cook said that will remain in place until the repaving project is complete, and that it is primarily to minimize damage to motor vehicles.
“At 50 miles per hour, you hit a pothole and it will be a whole lot worse that it is at 35,” he said.
Once the repaving project begins, Cook estimates it will take approximately six weeks to complete. In the meantime, he said the department appreciates people’s understanding while they get the roadway back to optimal conditions.
“We’re moving as quickly as we possibly can,” he said.