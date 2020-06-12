A standoff between police and a man barricaded in his home with a weapon on Ninth Avenue and Columbia Street ended peacefully Friday afternoon.
The suspect surrendered himself to police, and his mental health is being cared for. Ellensburg Police Captain Hansberry said the only crime was the discharge of the firearm in the basement, which will likely not be pursued at this time, as police are more concerned with the suspects mental health and well being.
The suspect reportedly fired “a couple rounds” from the basement of the building.
EPD was assisted by other agencies.