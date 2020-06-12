Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A standoff between police and a man barricaded in his home with a weapon on Ninth Avenue and Columbia Street ended peacefully Friday afternoon.

The suspect surrendered himself to police, and his mental health is being cared for. Ellensburg Police Captain Hansberry said the only crime was the discharge of the firearm in the basement, which will likely not be pursued at this time, as police are more concerned with the suspects mental health and well being.

The suspect reportedly fired “a couple rounds” from the basement of the building.

EPD was assisted by other agencies.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.