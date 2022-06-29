Police across the state have been voicing their concerns regarding a new law preventing them from engaging in vehicle pursuits unless very specific requirements have been met. In early June, the Kittitas Police Department reported two instances of suspects fleeing in vehicles within 24 hours, neither of which could be pursued under the law.
Law enforcement is saying this law emboldens criminals to simply drive away from police when the lights and sirens go on, because they know the police will likely not be allowed to chase them. Washington State Patrol has reported 934 instances of suspects in vehicles fleeing or attempting to flee from Jan. 1 to May 17, 2022. This is up from the 219 instances reported during the same timeframe in 2020.
These WSP numbers are statewide, and for Kittitas County, there have been nine “failure to yields” and one of these suspects was chased and apprehended. In 2020, WSP gave chase to four suspects during the same time period, and caught two of them. One eventually stopped fleeing and the other crashed their vehicle and attempted to continue the chase on foot.
Police say the law, RCW 10.116.060, limits their ability to make a judgment call when engaging in a vehicular pursuit, and Washington Police Departments were already careful to only engage in a pursuit when it was safe to do so.
Kittitas Police Chief Aaron Nelson said in one of the instances in June, they would have let the suspect go even without the new law because it would have been too dangerous to pursue.
“I don’t want people to think I want my cops to just chase every car that runs from them because that is not the case,” Nelson said. “High-speed pursuits are dangerous, I don’t want to see innocent civilians injured or my cops.”
The law specifically states police can only engage in vehicular pursuits if they have probable cause the suspect committed or is committing a violent offense or a sex offense, or if the suspect is under the influence. Essentially, the law limits police chases unless it is absolutely necessary to catch someone they know is violently dangerous or a danger to others.
The problems police have with this law is the probable cause and the limitations on crimes. Nelson said they used to use reasonable suspicion instead of probable cause, which meant if police had a good reason to believe the person had committed a crime, they could chase. With probable cause, police basically have to have legal proof of the crime.
The law also limits the use of military firearms such as .50 caliber weapons and rocket launchers and non-lethal takedowns such as neck restraints. Inspector Chris Whitsett with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s office said removing the neck restraint option for officers will force them to use other, more harmful methods to stop suspects.
“They have given this cookie cutter approach to everything, and if that’s the case, hire some robots and let them police,” Nelson said.