It seems strange to be news, but many school districts in Kittitas County will be having a normal graduation for their seniors come June. The pandemic has forced schools to host modified graduation ceremonies for the last three years, but no longer.
With the mask mandate lifted, and the increased number of vaccinated individuals, in-person graduation is back in what many schools are calling a return to normal. However, as it has always been during the last few years, this is subject to change if the pandemic gets worse.
“It is as close to normal as we’ve had since COVID struck. While there are still restrictions (20 guests per student), it feels so great to be back to normal,” said Kittitas Secondary School class adviser Calah Weber-Kulm over email. “These kids have been through a tough time in history (as have we all), and they are still standing strong and ready to head out into the world, and they deserve to return to normalcy, perhaps more than anyone. As a mom of one of the seniors and the class adviser, I’m elated to be planning this graduation.”
The KHS graduation is scheduled for June 11 at 7 p.m. in the main KHS gym. The school is expecting 42 graduates, each of whom is granted 20 tickets to pass to family and friends, 10 tickets for floor seating and 10 for bleacher seating. The ceremony will also be live streamed.
Easton High School’s graduation also is on June 11. The ceremony for the class of six will be at noon in the Easton School multipurpose room.
The largest graduation is once again Ellensburg High School, which is expecting around 260 graduates. This graduation is scheduled for June 9 at 8 p.m., and gates will open at 6.
The normal graduation location, Nicholson Pavilion at Central Washington University, is not available because it is being remodeled. Therefore the ceremony will be at the EHS football field, same as last year. Students will be in the bleachers and the audience will be on chairs in the field. After the graduation ceremony, fireworks are going to be set off east of the grandstands.
The Thorp School District is not requiring masks, but is still having graduation outdoors on the football field. The district moved the graduation outside when the pandemic first started, and enjoyed the fresh air so much they are going to continue it moving forwards, weather permitting. Thorp is expecting 12 graduating seniors. The ceremony is at 6 p.m., June 10.
“It’s spring and it’s nice out and we have the space and this beautiful backdrop for the graduation,” said senior adviser Casceila Miller.
Finally the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District has two graduations scheduled, one for the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School (expecting 55 graduates), and another for Swiftwater Learning Center (expecting five graduates).
The Swiftwater graduation is scheduled for June 14 at 6 p.m. at Cle Elum’s Putnam Centennial Center, graduates need to arrive at 5 p.m. Sarah Day, community relations director for CERSD said the Swiftwater graduation is a very personal event as the students have worked closely in one-on-one lessons with their teachers.
The ceremony for Cle Elum-Roslyn High School is June. 18 at 2 p.m. graduates are going to arrive no later than 1:15 p.m., according to Day. If the weather is nice, graduation will be held at Chuck Allen Field.
“We are excited to see students’ smiles and to have a bit of normalcy, at least for the moment,” Day said. “After a long winter, we are hoping that Graduation day is as beautiful as it was last year.”