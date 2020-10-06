As part of Fire Prevention Week the Kittitas County Fire Marshal is holding the second annual Fire Prevention Week Poster contest this week and all county schools have been invited to participate.
The poster must be centered around this year’s theme and is due at the school office this Friday.
Gov. Jay Inslee and the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners have both issued proclamations declaring Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
The posters will be judged by a panel at the county courthouse and winners will be announced the week of Oct. 12. A first-place winner will be selected for two age groups: grades K-5 and 6-8.
The winners will be memorialized on a plaque at the courthouse where their posters will also be displayed.
The Fire Marshal asks that parents have conversations with their children during the week that involve safety in the kitchen and a family escape plan.