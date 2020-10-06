Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As part of Fire Prevention Week the Kittitas County Fire Marshal is holding the second annual Fire Prevention Week Poster contest this week and all county schools have been invited to participate.

The poster must be centered around this year’s theme and is due at the school office this Friday.

Gov. Jay Inslee and the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners have both issued proclamations declaring Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

The posters will be judged by a panel at the county courthouse and winners will be announced the week of Oct. 12. A first-place winner will be selected for two age groups: grades K-5 and 6-8.

The winners will be memorialized on a plaque at the courthouse where their posters will also be displayed.

The Fire Marshal asks that parents have conversations with their children during the week that involve safety in the kitchen and a family escape plan.

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.