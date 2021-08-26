Power of the Femme Locale on display at 420 Loft Gallery By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Aug 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The 36-piece, Fourth Annual Femme Locale exhibit at the 420 Loft Gallery features the work of women artists from Kittitas County. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The 420 Loft Gallery is one of several businesses around town participating in the First Friday Art Walk on Sept. 3. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Fourth Annual Femme Locale exhibit at the 420 Loft Gallery features a variety of work, ranging from oil, sculpture to mixed media. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The 36-piece, Fourth Annual Femme Locale exhibit is a shining tribute to female artists from around the Kittitas Valley Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Femme Locale exhibit on display at the 420 Loft Gallery will be available for viewing at the First Friday Art Walk on Sept. 3. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The power of the mixed artwork has a dramatic effect on the senses from the very first step into the 420 Building Loft Gallery.The subtle sunlight from the windows blends with the studio lighting, giving the room a certain ambience that attracts the eye to the various 36 pieces included in the Fourth Annual Femme Locale exhibit.The exhibit is a tribute to female artists from around Kittitas County, displaying the talents of mixed media, oil, fiber, embroidery, even digital imagery. “I think it’s an important exhibit. The exhibit has grown over the past couple of years and women artists are very important to the 420 Gallery,” curator Scott Mayberry said. “We had a big response from the artists.“There is a wide variety from a number of different artists doing some incredible work.” There was a series of awards presented by the staff, but the general presence is worthy of patron’s attention and a nice way to spend a Saturday morning. The exhibit will be up for another month, including the September First Friday Art Walk.Renee Adams (mixed media) was recognized for Best of Show. Crista Ann Ames (ceramic) received the Best 3D award and Becky Hollenbeck (painter) had the best 2D piece.Olive Buvit (ceramics), Tarra Hall (oil) and Krista Kok (painting/graphic design) received honorable mention. Tami Szerlip (painting) won the Best Use of Materials award.“We want to thank Mollie Edson and Jerrol’s for their support to the creative community,” Mayberry said. Rodney Harwood
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com  