The power of the mixed artwork has a dramatic effect on the senses from the very first step into the 420 Building Loft Gallery.

The subtle sunlight from the windows blends with the studio lighting, giving the room a certain ambience that attracts the eye to the various 36 pieces included in the Fourth Annual Femme Locale exhibit.

The exhibit is a tribute to female artists from around Kittitas County, displaying the talents of mixed media, oil, fiber, embroidery, even digital imagery.

“I think it’s an important exhibit. The exhibit has grown over the past couple of years and women artists are very important to the 420 Gallery,” curator Scott Mayberry said. “We had a big response from the artists.

“There is a wide variety from a number of different artists doing some incredible work.”

There was a series of awards presented by the staff, but the general presence is worthy of patron’s attention and a nice way to spend a Saturday morning. The exhibit will be up for another month, including the September First Friday Art Walk.

Renee Adams (mixed media) was recognized for Best of Show. Crista Ann Ames (ceramic) received the Best 3D award and Becky Hollenbeck (painter) had the best 2D piece.

Olive Buvit (ceramics), Tarra Hall (oil) and Krista Kok (painting/graphic design) received honorable mention. Tami Szerlip (painting) won the Best Use of Materials award.

“We want to thank Mollie Edson and Jerrol’s for their support to the creative community,” Mayberry said.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

