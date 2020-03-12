Kittitas County residents let their voices be heard Tuesday, casting their ballots to determine who will represent their party in November’s general election.
The 2020 presidential primary saw a robust turnout from both Democrats and Republicans in Kittitas County. The most recent ballot counts show a 44.73% return rate among the 27,371 registered voters in the county. The count showed returns split almost evenly among the two parties.
As of Wednesday night, the statewide turnout stood at 37.99%. Joe Biden had taken the lead in the Democratic candidate race, with 35.04% of the vote, with Bernie Sanders coming in close behind with 33.65%. Both have added 17 delegates from the state out of the 89 available. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race on March 5 stood in third place in the voting, taking 11.16%.
Countywide vote counts taken on the evening of the primary showed Sanders in the lead with 33.85% of the vote, with Biden coming in at 25.88%. Warren’s numbers echoed the statewide trend with 12.95% of the Democratic Party votes in Kittitas County.
Voter turnout this year within the county is up from the 2016 primary, where 5,000 Republicans and 3,580 Democrats comprised a voter turnout of 37.35%. Despite the uptick, the current rate is less than that of the 2008 primary where 50.87% of voters in the county cast their ballots. Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit said the strong turnout this year doesn’t come as a surprise to him.
“We’re usually higher than the state average in almost every election,” he said. “Our voters vote.”
Although this is the first year the Democratic Party has used the primary to identify their delegates, Pettit said it was business as usual at the county level.
“None of that changes the dynamic or how we operate,” he said. “We operate the same way every election.”
Although the Washington State Elections website says the county has an estimated 2,400 ballots left to count as of Tuesday, Pettit said that number only represents the number of ballots they were aware of at the time of the initial count. After that number was posted, he said ballot drop boxes were collected from Central Washington University and Upper County, as well as the remainder of the boxes throughout the county. The number also didn’t include ballots received by mail after Tuesday.
“There are a significant number of more ballots than just the 2,400,” he said. “There is a whole lot more coming in.”
DEMOCRATIC TRENDS
Kittitas County Democratic Party Chair Steve Verhey said the turnout within the county for the Democratic component of the primary was representative of the current political atmosphere throughout the nation.
“People are really focused on the situation,” he said. “I think that this COVID-19 thing where the president made one good call a month, month and a half ago and then did nothing and is now scrambling to catch up is just one more reason that people are paying more attention to it at this moment.”
KCDP County Convention Planning Chair Kent Verbeck said the changes that have been made in recent years to an all-mail ballot system and the elimination of postage requirements has made it easier for voters affiliated with both parties to make their voice heard.
“It doesn’t take a whole lot of effort to vote,” he said. “You almost have to not want to vote to not vote anymore.”
Verhey said the party has been conducting monthly non-scientific straw polls to gauge Democratic candidate interest within the county and said the most recent polls have indicated trends mirroring what is happening around the nation.
“People are happy to say that they support Bernie, but when it comes down to voting, not so much,” he said. “The last straw poll we did which was the day before ballots were due, I think Biden might have actually come out ahead.”
If Biden pulls ahead as more ballots are counted in the coming days, it would be a shift from the 2016 Democratic primary where Sanders edged out Hillary Clinton by just over 5% in Kittitas County. Clinton went on to win the state’s primary by the same margin. When the straw polling began a few months ago, Verbeck said Biden was further down the list but has trended upward leading toward the primary.
“I think there’s a real trend where people are deciding he’s the safe harbor,” he said.
Whereas Sanders has polled well with younger voters on a national level, Verhey said his popularity among Kittitas County Democrats has transcended those national demographics to include voters within the party of all ages. Regardless of who ends up garnering the lion’s share of Washington state’s delegates, Verhey said he expects even more Democratic Party ballots to come pouring in from Kittitas County come November.
“It’s going to be crazy,” he said. “It’s going to be a very high voter turnout for an election.”