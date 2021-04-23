It seems a little strange to have a grand opening and an anniversary celebration at the same time, but it is the Year of the COVID, and Ellensburg is learning how to adapt on the fly.
Pretty Fair Beer is celebrating its first anniversary next weekend with a raffle, live music. It will be good beer and good food and they’re going to busta move on Pearl Street next weekend.
“We were actually scheduled to open at the end of March in 2020, but with the pandemic we delayed our opening to early May. We changed our game plan with all of the restrictions that came out. But we’re really grateful for the community support and happy to be coming up on a year,” co-owner Karissa Witthuhn said.
“We never did have a grand opening, so next Friday we’re going to raffle off some merchandise. On Saturday we have live music on the patio and on Sunday we’ll have great food with the Brosky’s Food Truck parked out back.”
Of course, there’s a pretty fair beer selection. Pretty Fair Beer taproom offers a rotating tap selection from Northwest brewers and 228 different cans and bottles, ranging from the lightest Kolsch to barrel-aged imperial stouts.
It has partnered with friends from Green Bow Farms, Dakota Café, Brosky’s Food Truck, The Pearl, Hayday Bakery, The Mule, and Brix to bring food options and exciting special events.
“We can't wait to bust out the new Pretty Fair Stage for live music,” said Witthuhn, who owns the brew pub with her husband Tyler. “Right now, we’re seating at 50% capacity and looking forward to a time when we can expand that.”
Pretty Fair Beer lives up to its name with a stellar selection of beer, but the wine fridge will be fully stocked, and an expanded food menu will make its debut.
The taproom is located at 420 N. Pearl Street and the grand opening anniversary is a great way to step on into summer with better days to come.