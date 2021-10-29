top story Private landowners embark on multiyear riparian restoration project By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 A volunteer event hosted by Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group at Katherine and Alan Murphy’s property west of Ellensburg saw a robust turnout Saturday. The project will eventually include 2,500 native plantings over eight acres. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Landowner Alan Murphy explains the details of their multiyear restoration project on their property that abuts the Yakima River at a volunteer event Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Fresh plantings on the Murphy’s property will eventually total 2,500 native plants over eight acres. A volunteer event hosted by Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group at Katherine and Alan Murphy's property west of Ellensburg saw a robust turnout Saturday. The project will eventually include 2,500 native plantings over eight acres. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Native plants wait for their turn to be placed in the ground at Katherine and Alan Murphy's property. 2,500 plants will eventually be placed amongst an eight-acre parcel in an ambitious restoration project in partnership with Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An intense undertaking, a labor a of love, time, and close partnerships is underway on a patch of land fronting the Yakima River west of Ellensburg.A large group of volunteers worked together on moving forward a multiyear project that represents a partnership between private landowners and Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement group to repair and restore riparian zones that abut the river.Katherine and Alan Murphy purchased their property in 2018 and realized that the bank along the river was eroding at an uncomfortable clip. The restoration project, which is taking place on approximately eight acres on their 56-acre property, not only aims to curb that erosion, but also provide ideal habitat for both fish in the river and wildlife on land. “When you have more trees, you keep the water in the land,” Katherine said. “The land and the silt doesn’t go out into the river, and the river is then more hospitable to the fish.”The project involves planting 2,500 specimens of various native plant species over a series of eight polygonal sections that each have their own prescription for what will work best in that section and what they will need to specifically thrive.“It’s a mix of native cottonwood, which is a native plant that holds the soil and also stores water, ponderosa pine, native Garry oaks that will last 300 years, and other plants including aspen, serviceberry, and other native plants,” Katherine said. “Native plants work best not in a monoculture, but in an ecosystem.”The ground is treated to eliminate competition as the plantings get established, and deer fencing is installed to help in that process. Katherine said all the plants are grown in the region, making them native to the genome that is suited to thrive in the valley.The Murphys have senior irrigation rights, and they will utilize that water to irrigate the new plantings through a drip system.“Each plant will have its own drip,” Katherine said. “The plants work best if they get a deep drink each week, so the roots learn to go down for water.”After approximately three years, the ground cloth that currently exists on the site will be pulled up, along with the irrigation equipment and deer fencing. Katherine said the equipment will be repurposed to another similar project in the region.POWER OF PARTNERSHIPS When the Murphys moved to the valley, Katherine said they initially reached out to the Kittitas County Conservation District about their ideas for restoration. Representatives from the KCCD came out and toured the property, and suggested the couple reach out to Mid-Columbia.“They came out and were excited,” Katherine said. “They talked to the Department of Ecology and put together a grant proposal. Grants are competitive, and the Department of Ecology prioritizes them based on how they will improve the water table to prevent pesticides and runoff into the river. On that list there was almost 400 projects, and this one was number 13.”Along with the achievement of receiving grant funding for the project, Katherine said the project is also linked to grant proposal for other restoration plans on the Yakima River in the county. Another major benefit of the project is that the benefits go beyond the landscape. Katherine said the project will be used as an educational tool into the future, helping people understand the importance of projects like it.“As a landowner, it feels like I’m being a good ancestor,” she said. “We’re going to plant trees here that will live for hundreds of years.”Katherine’s husband, Alan, said he has been moved by the level of amicable partnerships that exist in the modern environmental world, something he said didn’t exist when he worked as a fisheries technician in the early 1980s.“It was really contentious in those days,” he said.As their project began to take shape, Alan said they attended a panel at Central Washington University in 2019 that attracted a broad representation of agencies from multiple counties that all shared the common goal of both preservation and restoration.“All these people have a vested interest in water,” he said. “It’s so important to this county and opposed to the contentiousness 30 years ago when I was a speck on the wall at these meetings, these people all know and like each other. They work cooperatively, and it's really wonderful to see and hear."As a large group of people worked on his property to make the collective dream a reality, Alan said he is humbled at the power that working together can wield in projects like the one unfolding on their stretch of the river."It's been wonderful to work with Mid-Columbia Fisheries," he said. "They are cooperative, intelligent, and informed. Just a joy to work with." Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 