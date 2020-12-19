A year ago at this time, Bob Bruya was playing gigs at the 60-seat Black Cat Club in San Francisco with the Tal Cohen Trio, before making his way back to Ellensburg to ring in the New Year, a new decade, with his father’s group The Professors at The Hotel Windrow.
It’s been a long, strange trip ever since with the pandemic lockdown, the vaccine on the horizon, racial, political differences and fighting in the streets. He hasn’t cashed in his old Marshawn Lynch jersey for a Sam Darnold just yet. He’s still a 12, but times have changed.
Bruya, whose artistic name is Brouillet, the original spelling of his family’s name before it was changed at Ellis Island, returned to the Kittitas Valley to spend a time with friends and family, maybe take a trip up into the Cascades to play a some music in one of the best acoustic environments around.
He’s been living and pursuing his dream in Brooklyn and took time to sit down for an interview with the Daily Record to reflect on one of the most turbulent years of the 21st century.
Daily Record: Being a professional musician, how are you holding up?
Brouillet: I’ve actually been playing a little bit. There are still the restrictions, but when the weather was nice bars would move out on the sidewalk so you could spread out with more air circulation. I’ve also been busking two days a week. I was busking a week or two ago. A lot of bands in New York are doing that to make ends meet. During the summer I’d spend time in the park or on the beaches on Long Island.
Daily Record: In this time of isolation, does it give you time to write music and record?
Brouillet: I’ve done some recording in studios during COVID-19. I’m getting a lot better making music on my computer at home. As a bass player, I am developing songs for the instrument and getting better. It’s been really good that I’m able to write more.
Daily Record: What type of home recording setup do you have?
Brouillet: I don’t have a studio per se, but I do have recording equipment I can use on my computer to lay down tracks. Before the COVID-19, I envisioned getting the tracks down, then going into the studio to edit my music. But now, I’m at the point where I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, being able to get a great recording and making it myself. I have a lot more control of the process.
Daily Record: Let’s switch gears. What has it been like with the pandemic in New York City, particularly Brooklyn?
Brouillet: It’s not super locked down. Back in March and April, when it was all new, it was really shut down. The restaurants started opening up in June. There are more dining options. I was playing live in the park, busking and able to move around. I had a gig in New Jersey, so it didn’t seem like we were trapped.
Daily Record: With the blow up of racial tensions surrounding various incidents around the country, what was it like in Brooklyn?
Brouillet: It was pretty incredible. Sometimes there were marches of 10,000 people in the streets. There were days of protest. It definitely intense like it was across the country. Brooklyn is historically a Black neighborhood. I think we’re learning the history of our country. Being from Ellensburg and seeing what it’s like in the rest of the country, I feel like America’s so big that we can’t see it from other people’s perspective. Being a musician, we all have a common goal with the music. But I really don’t know what Black people have been through or difficulties they might have endured.
Daily Record: Music tends to provide the bridge over racial and cultural barriers. Do you think being a musician might help in today’s political climate?
Brouillet: Some of my biggest heroes are Black musicians. I’m a huge fan of Jimi Hendrix, Muddy Waters and Miles Davis. I’ve heard plenty of stories about what people have been through. As a musician, maybe I have a better perspective of other musicians because it’s all about the music. We’ve made some progress since the days of not being allowed in a motel or not being able to drink from a water fountain, but we still have a long ways to go.
The year 2020 has changed how people view the world around them. Some have pulled together, others are more divided than ever. Bob Bruya, a 2013 Ellensburg High School graduate, who cut his teeth at the Frost School of Music in Miami before moving to New York City, is hoping his musical development might make a difference as the world moves forward through the pandemic.