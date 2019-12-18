It’s an Hour of Code, but it is a skill that could last a lifetime.
Hour of Code is a program that introduces Ellensburg School District students to the basics of computer coding.
Marlene Hughes, the Highly Capable program teacher based at Mount Stuart Elementary School, is one of the teachers participating in Hour of Code. She said that the program does a great job of making coding fun and engaging for students.
Many of the coding assignments are set up like a computer game. For example, on Thursday, Hughes was teaching her third-grade class in the basics of coding. The lesson for the day was inputting commands to move an “Angry Bird” through a maze. These commands including lines of code such as “turn left,” “turn right,” “move forward” and “repeat.” Usually, these lines of code are entered by the coder. For the lesson, the commands are already in the program, and students simply have to click and drag the correct command to the correct position.
“I like it because it teaches you how to make the program,” said Cooper, one of Hughes third-grade students.
Cooper has some experience with coding because of his time in the robotics club in second grade. He said that he enjoys learning about coding because he is interested in rocket ships and astronauts.
Other students, Nia and Emery were working together to move the bird through the maze. They said they were having fun with the program. During the lesson, they realized that combining the command, “repeat five times” with the command “move forward” allowed them to move the bird across the maze quicker than entering “move forward” five times.
“You do have to be able to learn how to problem solve,” Hughes said. “Some of them (students), when they run into problems, don’t know what to do. And that is part of the learning process. We teach them to debug. What do you do when you come up against something that is difficult? Do you give up? Or do dig down, find some grit, and try and figure out what you did wrong and try and fix it?”
Hughes said that when she first started to teach the program, she had no idea how to code. She just “jumped in” and didn’t have much training. Using online training and teachers guides provided by Hour of Code, she was able to learn how to code to the point where she was capable enough to teach her students.
Hour of Code is a national program for students to learn the basics of coding. After a statewide push to increase the teaching of coding, the Ellensburg School District adopted the program.
According to Hughes, this was around five or six years ago. Hughes teaches third- through fifth-graders about coding, as well as basic internet safety.