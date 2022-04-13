Kittitas County is known for many things, but is especially known for agriculture, however many young students are unfamiliar with the science of agriculture.
“Kids are so removed from agriculture,” said Mark Crowley, conservation planner at the Kittitas County Conservation District. “So many kids don’t know where their food comes from or where their animals come from, or where they eat or where they live.”
To teach kids the importance of agriculture, all elementary schools in Kittitas County bring their third-graders to the Kitittas County Fairgrounds for “Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day.” An annual event where FFA students and volunteers from other organizations teach the students about where food and natural resources come from, and why they are important and need to be cared for.
The event was organized by Crowley, as it has been for the last five or so years. The event was canceled that last two years because of the pandemic, but has returned much to the delight of Crowley.
“It’s exciting, this is probably one of the funnest days of my whole career,” Crowley said. “I really enjoy instructing and talking to these kids.”
The event has 10 stations set up around the fairgrounds, teaching students about a variety of things from natural resources, to livestock, to the importance of hand washing. The students are split up into groups and spend eight minutes at each station before moving to the next. When all students have visited all the stations, they leave on their buses and the next group of students arrive.
“As coordinator for the last four years, I haven’t instructed, I have had one of my co-workers instruct, but this year I missed it enough I have been coordinating and instructing at the same time,” Crowley said. “It is nice being able to interact with the kids and I like the interactions with the kids. Asking questions and listening to them come up with answers.”
The event usually takes only one day but was stretched out to two days this year because Crowley didn’t know what the COVID guidelines would be when the event was organized back in December.
Many of the stations, such as the one where students got a close up look at a mother goat and its kid, were run by FFA students from Ellensburg High School on the first day. The second day would bring in FFA students from Kittitas and Thorp, so EHS students wouldn’t miss two days of school.
Over 400 third-grade students were scheduled to visit the event over the two days, from all across the county. This was the 19th Agriculture Appreciation Day, but the 21st anniversary because of the cancellations due to COVID.
The school buses used to bring the on the field trip were paid for by sponsors of the event, the Kittitas County Conservation District, Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association, Kittitas County CattleWomen, Kittitas County Farm Bureau, Kittitas County Hay Growers & Suppliers, and Kittitas County Water Purveyors.