On the North Fork Teanaway River, wildlife is finally reclaiming what was once theirs.
A massive system of logs positioned strategically to trap sediments and gravel ideal for spawning habitat create an ideal roadmap for marine life, while also providing an opportunity to open side channels and utilize a floodplain long closed off by human manipulation.
Work is underway on a section of the project, which spans 1.5 miles of the river, which also includes work on over one mile of Indian Creek. When complete, the goal of the project is to restore floodplain function and improve habitat conservation for Endangered Species Act-listed steelhead and bull trout, as well as encouraging the return of chinook, coho and other resident fish species.
The project is being undertaken by a collaboration between Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, Yakama Nation Fisheries, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington Department of Natural Resources, Yakima Tributary Access and Habitat Program and Trout Unlimited. Rebecca Wassell of Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group and Ryan DeKnikker of Yakama Nation Fisheries/Klickitat Fisheries Project are the project managers. The total cost of the project is approximately $670,000 with funding coming from the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board, Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, Bonneville Power Administration and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The project’s total scope includes 150 logs in nine large wood trapping structures, with approximately 1400 logs strategically placed in the river, including approximately 400 with the root wads still attached. The logs that are not part of the trapping structures will work as flow splitters and deflector structures while also replenishing the river with wood that would naturally occur prior to human manipulation for purposes of logging and grazing.
Wassell said the current work involves completing three of the trapping structures, which will be the northernmost installation in the project. She said the upright logs will create lateral stability, while additional log rafts will be fastened to the pilings and will rest along the riverbed. Logs with root wads will be installed between the structures.
“They’ll be oriented so that when there’s wood mobile in the river system, they will catch up on them and form a logjam,” she said.
Crews at the current project site worked to dismantle a 600-cubic foot berm that was most likely created to cut off the floodplain for grazing purposes. Wassell said the berm was successful in preventing the river to utilize the adjoining floodplain, as well as prohibiting use of a side channel in the river.
“We’ve been excavating the material out and placing it along the riverbed but not in the water,” she said. “When the river comes up during high flow conditions, it will eat into this material and recruit it back into the river.”
Wassell said the project is currently in its second year, with the first year being focused primarily on Indian and Shirk Creeks. This year, she said the focus is near Jack Creek, while Yakama Nation Fisheries works to place splitter and deflector wood structures upstream towards the Stafford Creek confluence. When the Teanaway was originally used for splash dam logging by humans, Wassell said the activity scoured the river down to a lower elevation than it was at before the activity.
“After we moved away from splash damming, we moved to railroad logging and built berms along the river which also constrained it and kept the energy targeted in the river,” she said. “Even prior to that, beavers had been trapped out of the system, and beavers are really important for keeping rivers into a series of pools, collecting material and helping them flood into their floodplain.”
With the water being contained between the banks, Wassell said areas downstream see heightened effects from flooding events, as the river is not able to naturally utilize the floodplains along the entire stretch. With the series of installations along the stretch of the Teanaway, she said massive amounts of floodplain can be re-utilized, mitigating the high flow events in a much more effective manner.
“If we had only treated one particular spot, we would have missed out on acres and acres of potential reconnection,” she said. “There’s a lot of active research right now about what the downstream effects are of being able to store more water higher in the headwaters, but we know that there are positive effects for lowering flood damage downstream. We think in many cases there’s the potential to store water longer in the floodplain so that we see more water released in the season.”
As crews work on the current phase of the project over the next few weeks, Wassell said particular care is being taken to reduce the heavy machinery footprint while the work is being done. While the land being worked on was surveyed by an archaeologist, she said they were very careful to delineate where work could be done without impacting cultural resources.
“We’re trying to keep the vehicles confined to one track so that there’s not a risk of damage to cultural resources,” she said.
While the projects completed last summer have had time to settle into their new routine, Wassell said teams are noticing progress towards the final goal. She said wood has began to collect around the structures, and on a hike during the winter she noticed water was being redirected onto the floodplain.
“We saw some of the splitter and deflector structures and some of the unanchored wood reorient itself and accumulate in other places,” she said. “The river’s been doing some work. We’ve seen gravels accumulate behind the wood structures, and we saw a beaver moved in right away to make use of them.”
As a project manager, Wassell said she is grateful to have the opportunity to work on a project that has been supported by so many stakeholders and is beginning to bear fruit after so much work.
“The State of Washington decided to invest in this,” she said. “It’s very rare to have lengths of river on which the priority is to have it functioning as well as possible. To be able to work with partners and figure out what restoration actions will have an ecological lift in the system. In other places, restoration practitioners have to work with really limited things. There might be a shopping mall on one side of the river and a residential development on the other. The Teanaway Community Forest and the rivers here really show the value that Washington places on our natural resources.”