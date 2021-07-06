On a clear day in May at the headwaters of Lake Kachess, a technician with Yakama Nation Fisheries picks a spot on the lake, turns off the engine to the boat and prepares to release a group of juvenile bull trout back into the lake. Although still young, these fish have already traveled almost 200 miles round trip in an effort to keep them alive until restoration projects can ensure their natural survival.
Now in its third year, the Upper Yakima Bull Trout Restoration and Monitoring Project is part of a multiagency effort to save the species from extinction in the Yakima River Basin. The project, spearheaded by Yakama Klickitat Fisheries, is part of the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan and is funded in a 50/50 split between the Washington Department of Ecology and the Bureau of Reclamation. It began in 2019 and has seen a success rate of approximately 14% at Lake Kachess in the project’s first two years. The success rate is measured in part by the use of passive transponders, also known as PIT tags, which are placed on the juvenile fish.
The fish began their lifespans in the watershed they were transported back to, having made a roundtrip journey to the Yakima area and back over the course of the last year. During the summer, teams from Yakama Klickitat Fisheries, Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife transplant the juvenile fish from dewatered portions of the riverbed above the lake.
As the river dries up in large part due to a century of human stream manipulation, the fish become trapped in isolated pools, making it impossible for them to make it back to the lake. While half of the fish are relocated to parts of the river that do not dry up, the other half take the trip south to the hatchery complex in the Yakima Valley.
GETTING THEM BACK TO THE LAKE
Yakama Klickitat Fisheries Project Research Scientist Todd Newsome said the May transplant was comprised of fish that were rescued from the dewatered river complex in the summer of 2020.
Out of a tank of 300 fish that were brought up to the lake, 240 survived to be released. He said the mortality rate is in part due to the cannibalistic nature of the fish. In total, approximately 600 fish were loaded up to be returned to Kachess.
“Anything above zero is hugely successful,” he said. “These fish were all going to die because of the dewatering.”
The fish being released back into the lake averaged approximately 170 millimeters in length after their rearing process in the Yakima Valley. Newsome said two fish were measured at almost 270 millimeters prior to the release.
“We put over 80,000 rainbow trout fry in this tank to feed them,” he said.
Newsome said the location of where the technicians release the fish is important, saying most of the transplants will head back up the Kachess River to chase food sources. Had the fish been released at the shoreline, he said they would be subject to higher levels of predation due to being out in the open.
“There’s Kokanee fry coming out of there,” he said of the rivers the fish will move toward. “There’s going to be cutthroat fry getting washed out of there. A lot of the food source is coming from these tributaries.”
As the fish begin to move around the lake, their PIT tags will ping on markers placed at the entrance to tributaries at the lake, notifying the team of the travel patterns of the tagged fish. This season, Newsome said 16 fish will have special acoustic tags attached to them for monitoring, which will ping off special acoustic buoys to measure factors such as temperature, depth and range. Last summer, the release team placed acoustic tags on five fish before releasing them in the lake, one of which Newsome said is still pinging off the buoys.
“That’s exciting,” he said.
The release portion of the project is the second phase of three for the team. Newsome said the third phase involves reintroducing the species into tributaries of both the Yakima and Naches River basins.
“That’s supposed to happen in 2022,” he said.
Newsome said some of the hatchery-raised fish will be used in that phase, which will continue to study the ability to sustain bull trout populations within the watersheds, with the intention of preventing extinction of the species in the region.
“Farms need fish and fish need farms,” Kittitas Reclamation District Secretary Urban Eberhart said of the transplant effort at Kachess. “The Yakima Basin Integrated Plan’s goal is to make things better for bull trout and for the other fishery species in this basin. As irrigators, it is in our best interest for the fish to be doing as well as possible and be as healthy as possible, because it will make things better for farms as well.”
As climate change affects the patterns that dictate how much water the Yakima Basin can provide the region on a yearly basis, Eberhart said it is critical to move forward with a plan that places strict focus on maintaining the health and success of fish and wildlife throughout the basin, while at the same time finding ways to more effectively use water within the basin to suit the needs of irrigators and municipalities.
“The snowpack is not going to be doing for us what it historically had,” he said. “We’re finding ways to carry water around and put it into streams and open passage. As we do that through these reservoirs, we will be producing more fish in those parts of the basin. We have a goal of bringing about 300,000 fish back and forth from the Yakima to the Columbia annually. That’s going to be more food for these bull trout to eat. It’s a cumulative impact on the species. Once you get one species healthy, you get a second and a third and you bring more marine nutrients back into the mountains out of the ocean, and that makes things better for fish.”
This year, Newsome said the team will wait until the lake levels drop and the cycle begins again with the need to rescue stranded fish in the tributaries in August. In the meantime, 531 of the 600 fish released into Kachess are currently finding their new path in life.
“We’ll have to go up and get more of them again,” he said of the effort later in the summer. “This year is exciting because last year we only had 14% survival, and we have over 80% survival right now. This takes a lot of effort to raise fish that were caught in the wild and reared in a hatchery. They were babied for a year, so to see them released back into the reservoir as a lifeboat strategy to keep these populations from going extinct until their habitat can be restored is huge.”