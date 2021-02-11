As wildfire seasons continue to intensify throughout Washington state, a bill is working its way through the legislature that would help bolster funding to help put more boots on the ground and planes in the air to head off the danger that the fires present to local communities.
If passed, House Bill 1168 would create a dedicated wildfire response fund of $125 million every biennium, beginning with the 2021-23 budget. The funds would also help bolster forest restoration and community resilience strategies. The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Larry Springer (D-Kirkland) and Rep. Joel Kretz (R-Wauconda). The bill passed by a 12-3 vote on Jan. 29 and referred to appropriations on Feb. 2. It is scheduled for a public hearing in the House Committee on Appropriations on Feb. 16.
According to a Washington Department of Natural Resources press release, the legislation was developed in collaboration with a wide-ranging coalition of firefighters, fire chiefs, tribes, environmentalists, public health advocates, and forest products companies, and would create a first-of-its-kind dedicated funding account.
A fact sheet provided from the DNR points out that 812,000 acres of land was burned by wildfire activity in 2020, compared to 488,000 acres burned on average in the five years prior. According to the fact sheet, the increase has been drastic compared to the 2000s when an average of 189,000 acres were burned by wildfires annually.
The funding structure proposed under the bill would split funds into three tiers. Seventy-five million dollars would be dedicated to wildfire response, expanding and modernizing the state’s wildfire fighting technology. In the first biennium of the funding structure, three hand crews comprised of 20 people on each crew would be created, as well as 20 additional dozer operators, two post-release hand crews of 20 members each, two new fixed-wing airplanes, and upgrades to existing helicopters.
Of the funding, $36 million, would be allotted to forest restoration work, including $1.2 million for workforce training. Another $13.1 million would go to community resilience resources, helping landowners and communities protect themselves from wildfire risk. The funding in total is part of a long-term investment toward fulfilling the DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Strategic Plan and Wildland Fire Prevention 10-Year Strategic Plan.
Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz testified in front of the House Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Jan. 22 in support of the bill. In an interview with the Daily Record, Franz said the state is still reeling from the summer of 2020, which marked the one of the worst wildfire seasons in state history.
“We had out-of-control wildfire on both sides of the Cascades impacting our communities, threatening lives, homes and our firefighters,” she said. “We saw communities on both sides of the Cascades having to flee their homes with just the clothes on their backs. We saw the complete destruction of the town of Malden in just a few hours, and tragically lost the life of a little boy in the Cold Spring Fire as his family tried to outrun that fire. Last year was a tragic reminder of how catastrophic our fires have become.”
Along with the catastrophe seen in 2020, Franz said the year a was a reminder of how limited the state’s resources to fight the growing wildfire threat have become.
“We have basically been relying on luck and hope as a wildfire strategy,” she said. “Hope will not prevent these wildfires and luck will not put them out.”
Franz said the funding components of the bill will help to create rapid and direct results in the state’s fight against wildfire threats. With the funding that is slated for the aerial fighting component, she said the importance of increased state-based resources in this sector were seen last summer when it was extremely difficult to procure aerial crews from other regions, as wildfires in Oregon and California put a strain on crew availability. On the ground, she said the growth of individual wildfires around the state has placed a strain on ground crews as they rapidly move around the state to respond to specific incidents.
“This bill would significantly invest in wildfire response, so we have those resources up front, and we’re not dependent on other states or the federal government to be able to provide them when we are in need,” she said.
With 2.7 million acres of forest that Franz said is already dead in Central and Eastern Washington, she said the forest restoration funding component will tie into the state’s forest health plan that will treat 1.25 million acres of federal, state, private and tribal forestland over the next 20 years.
“We have already worked with the legislature in developing that forest health plan into statute,” she said. “Now we need critical funds to get the work done, because a plan is only as good as there’s funding to actually implement it.”
Franz said the community resilience component of the funding is a new component not seen in previous funding bills, but that the recent destruction of Malden shows that communities need critical funding to help protect themselves in future wildfire seasons.
“We knew we needed to do something to actually give our communities the tools to make themselves resilient,” she said. “This would provide that critical funding to help the 2 million homes in Washington that are at risk of wildfire.”
Looking forward, Franz said she is confident from the conversations she has had with legislators that the bill has bipartisan backing.
“This is legislation that is supported by legislators on both sides of the mountains and both sides of the aisle,” she said.
Rep. Tom Dent, 13th District (R-Moses Lake), was one of the 12 members who voted to move the bill forward to appropriations in January. Dent, who serves on the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee said not everything in the bill is perfect, as is the case for most bills, but that the state is long overdue for an increased response plan.
“I think the time is now to take a hard look at how we can start improving our forest health,” he said. “To do this policy is important. Do I like everything that is in it? No. Do we have a funding source? No. Other things to be looked at still are being talked about, but we will get there. I definitely supported that we’ve got to pick this up and take it forward and look at it to see what we can accomplish and what can come out of it.”
Regarding the funding source of the bill, Dent said negotiations are underway to determine where the funds would come from, although he is not involved in those negotiations. Dent said he was happy to see an expanded aviation component added to the bill, an element he said is critical during initial attack stages of wildfire response.
“I do agree the time is now,” he said. “I am very passionate about dealing with our forest health issues and our wildfire issues.”