Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As vaccine boosters become available to most everyone within Washington state and initial vaccine doses have been recently approved for children under 12, the Kittitas County Public Health Department is working to provide educational resources to families with questions about how vaccines interact with children, as well as the importance of scheduling a booster shot for those who are already vaccinated.Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said the current COVID-19 trends in the county have stabilized as far as case counts and hospitalizations are concerned.“Our hospitalizations and case counts have gone down in the county since our peak, which was in the middle of October,” he said. “We’ve continued to head downward. Our incident rate is at about 280 cases per 100,000 residents in a 14-day period.” Although there have been slight fluctuations during the 14-day analysis periods, Larson said the county has basically plateaued in case counts and hospitalizations.“That plateau is much better than the 800 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period that we had in October,” he said. “It is still above the CDC’s level of 200 cases per 100,000 in a 14-day period. Our numbers are still considered to be high transmission.”Despite case counts leveling off since October, Larson said there are still difficulties in predicting where the county will be going into the holiday season, as there are still large swaths of unvaccinated residents.“That’s concerning to me,” he said.As of Tuesday, Larson said there are four patients at Kittitas Valley Healthcare with COVID-19, compared to between six and eight patients in October. One of the four patients is fully vaccinated, and Larson said the county has experienced breakthrough cases, although the other three patients are unvaccinated.Looking at the current data, Larson said the county has 30.4% of residents aged 12-to-17 who have received vaccinations, a number he said is extremely low. With the commencement of vaccinations for children aged 5-to-11, he said his hope is that they can get those numbers up. A vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday to cater to the new age range is fully booked, a positive sign of the efforts moving forward. Despite that positive sign, Larson said there is a large amount of work to do in the push to keep children safe.“I would expect a lower percentage of our population, lower than that 30.4% of the 12-to-17-year-olds to get vaccinated,” he said of the 5-to-12-year-olds. “We’ll see there.”Looking at the data, Larson said one of the most concerning elements he is seeing is the stagnation in the vaccination uptake rates for residents older than 65.“We only have 70% of that population vaccinated,” he said. “We have 30% of the older people unvaccinated, who are also the highest risk.”EFFORTS, CONCERNS GOING INTO WINTER As temperatures drop and people begin to congregate more indoors, Larson said the large numbers of unvaccinated residents continue to concern him, especially as the holidays approach.“We have two huge holidays coming up that we really didn’t celebrate last year,” he said. “With Thanksgiving especially, a lot of people spend time with each other indoors. I’m concerned for everyone, but I’m especially concerned with the unvaccinated older folks.”As vaccination uptake rates began to plateau over the summer among unvaccinated residents, Larson said that trend hasn’t improved despite educational campaigns to encourage them to change their minds.“It continues to be a challenge,” he said. “The folks that have landed in the camp of ‘I don’t want to get vaccinated’ for whatever reason, whether it is safety, distrust, or the belief that they are already immune, we haven’t been able to change much of that.”One encouraging sign Larson pointed out is the high uptake rates of booster shots among the already vaccinated community, saying the majority of long-term care facility residents have received theirs. One push he said is ongoing is the effort to educate university students over 18 to get their boosters.“They’re not resistant, they’re just uneducated,” he said. “But they are asking the appropriate questions.”When it comes to children under 18, Larson said the demographics regarding their parents can basically be split into two groups. When the parents are unvaccinated, he said their children are obviously not going to receive the shot. The challenge he said lays ahead is with parents who are vaccinated but have concerns about administering the shot to their children for a plethora of reasons.“They have questions about if their child is going to get the inflammation of their heart, the myocarditis,” he said. “Is my teenage daughter going to have problems with fertility, which is a myth, but there is still a lot of people out there that believe it.”Another component of educating parents Larson pointed out is explaining to them that the virus, especially newer variants, can have disastrous health effects on children, including potential hospitalization.“We did a disservice at the beginning where we said COVID didn’t really affect kids,” he said. “At the time, that was probably true, but then we ended up with the Delta variant and kids definitely get sick and get hospitalized. We just have some education pieces, and I think those pieces are going to be greater and the hesitancy among parents is going to be greater in the younger kids, because they’ll say it really isn’t a disease that affects younger kids.”With regular testing among school sports teams, Larson said he predicts more children in the junior high and high school ages will receive vaccines in order to not be excluded from winter sports that are held indoors.“The kids that are vaccinated aren’t getting pulled out if there’s an exposure on the basketball court,” he said. “The unvaccinated kids are getting pulled out. Parents who were on the fence understand that, and they are choosing to vaccinate their children. The other group of parents are really angry because they feel that their children are being discriminated against because they’re not vaccinated. 