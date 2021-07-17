A proposed 141-lot subdivision on 42 acres located off of Dry Creek Road will be the subject of an open record public hearing before the Ellensburg City Council at 2 p.m., Aug. 10.
The meeting will both be in-person at the City Council Chambers and accessible via Zoom. People interested in this matter may participate in the hybrid/remote meeting by contacting Community Development staff no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 9. An email link, text link, or phone number will be provided which will allow for electronic participation in the public hearing.
According to records posted with the city, the proposed preliminary plat is within the Residential Suburban zone. Lots will range from 5,000 square feet to 13,368 square feet. They would be single-family residential lots. A notice of mitigated determination of non-significance has been issued for the proposal.
The property site is described as undeveloped and covered with field grass and weeds. It is located north and west of Dry Creek Road and south and east of the John Wayne Trail.
The subdivision long-plat application lists Kelly Foster as the property owner. The project is referred to as the Foster subdivision in city documents.
The submitted application and file documents may be examined by the public by visiting the city of Ellensburg Community Development Department webpage.