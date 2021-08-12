A public hearing on proposed 138-lot subdivision off Bull Road will be held 6 p.m., Aug. 26 before the Kittitas County hearings examiner.
According to the documents filed with Kittitas County, the development would be on 45 acres bordered by Bull Road and the Kittitas Highway. The land owner is Lathrop Development Co. of Ellensburg. The lots would be for single-family homes.
The land is zoned residential and is within the city of Ellensburg’s urban growth area. The land is described as currently vacant.
The project narrative in the long-plat application states:
“The site currently has access through South Bull Road on the east portion of the site. The project will be compliant with city of Ellensburg road standards. The applicant proposes two points of access; South Bull Road (city maintained) on the west and Kittitas Highway (county road) on the north. The lots will be served through seven public roads. The primary access to the site will be a 64-foot wide major collector, while the rest will be 46-feet wide local access roads. The roads are interconnected and there are four turn-around points. Additionally, the project will provide access to the parcel east of the subdivision.”