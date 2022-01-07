top story Public Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snow By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Jan 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 City of Ellensburg crews plow Second Avenue Friday morning. Crews continue to work to remove snows from city streets through this weekend. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record Sign of the times: A run on snow-related items led to this sign being posted in the Woods Hardware window on Pearl Street on Friday morning. Michael Gallagher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City of Ellensburg assistant public works director Mike Helgeson didn’t work for the city back in 1996, but said in many ways the current winter blast is worse than the tremendous snowfall that crippled the city and caused buildings to collapse 26 years ago.In 1996, snow fell constantly from Thanksgiving through the first of the year, wreaking havoc on structures and travel. The 2022 storm dumped close to 18 inches all at once, which is what his work crews have been dealing with around the clock since midnight since Thursday.“This feels worse than 1996 because I don’t ever remember a time when we had this much snow in that quick amount of time,” said Helgeson as he made his route tour to study the progress. “Back in ’96, it just kept coming. But this year we got hit all at once and it’s a lot of snow to try and move.” Normal Public Works operations run 10-man crews, but Helgeson said it’s all hands on deck with as many drivers as possible and every piece of equipment at his disposal.“People aren’t used to this either. We’ve always provided a high level of service when it comes to snow. It’s hard for us to meet that right now because there’s just so much snow to move. But we’ll keep working at it until we get there,” he said. “Right now, we’re running every piece of equipment that’s operational.“Everything we can get out, we’re taking out. That’s the thing with snow removal. Sometimes you have mechanical issues because we’re working around the clock. I feel like we’re making progress. I know there are streets that haven’t touched yet, but it’s becoming less and less.”The amount of snow is requiring multiple passes. The large amounts of snow sometimes come up and over the wings of the grader, leaving a berm where under normal conditions crews would be able to leave accessibility to driveways or parking lots, Helgeson said.In the downtown district, work crews are plowing snow to the center of the street, then coming back in at midnight to remove the excess and clear parking spaces on Pearl, Pine and other one-way streets in the historical downtown. “The crew that worked on the downtown last night worked on that from midnight to 9 this morning, then went back into the residential areas,” Helgeson said. “The contractors have been in the residentials 24 hours.“There is quite a bit of it we have to put in the middle, then blow out. We’ve done Second, Third and Fourth Avenues, but we’re going to have to come back at midnight to do it again because there was too much snow for the snowblower to pick up. We’ll have to do it all again tonight.”It’s not from lack of effort, Helgeson said. Crews are working to clear the downtown corridor so businesses can remain open and have parking available. Central Transit has suspended all services again on Friday with hopes of getting back up and running as soon as possible.“We’ve never really had to work to clear the bus routes in the past. We wing all the bus stops and the drivers can keep on going,” Helgeson said. “But, because of so much snow, we’re in the process of going in with backhoes and dump trucks trying to load the snow out at each bus stop.”City officials are recommending, where possible, to park off streets to allow plows and graders better access as they work to clear the streets. Some residential areas don’t offer off-street parking to rental properties or housing, and that’s understandable. But less obstacles will allow crews to provide a better service, Helgeson said.“All we can do is try not to bury them as we go by,” he said.Crews expected are to keep at it until midnight on Saturday, so they might take a day off before getting back on the job on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter