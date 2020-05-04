People across Kittitas County are coming together to help one another during the COVID-19 crisis by starting a fund for those in need.
The Kittitas County Community Recovery Fund launched with a $20,000 donation from The Puget Sound Energy Foundation, with the intention of encouraging other businesses, organizations and individuals to contribute as well. Funds will be used to help Kittitas County residents suffering hardship as a result of the pandemic.
“We are committed to fund the gaps between the public sector response and the needs of the most vulnerable residents and businesses during this time,” said Charli Sorenson, a member of the Community Recovery Fund Distribution committee.
Adam Crawford, Outreach Coordinator with Puget Sound Energy said the utility is supportive of efforts to help those facing financial difficulties.
“PSE and the PSE Foundation know there is a great need among our neighbors, so we are proud to be a part of this effort in the communities we serve,” he said.
Distribution of these funds will be based on the needs of residents and reviewed by a committee made up of upper and lower county residents. Basic needs and unexpected expenses due to COVID-19 measures will be given priority. All funds donated will go directly to recipients, without administrative costs.
The Community Recovery Fund Distribution committee is in partnership with many community agencies and local government is putting together a Kittitas County COVID-19 Community Assistance group.
For those needing assistance this group can provide things that traditional programs may not be able to through the use of volunteers. Grocery delivery, lawn assistance, help with pets, and anything else families may need during this time.
For high risk families, front line workers, and those in quarantine/isolation there is a form to request assistance on our website.
For those wanting to volunteer: please join us and share your skills! Forms at www.hopesource.us
More information on applying for the funds will be available soon. Cash or check donations can be sent to HopeSource, 700 E. Mountain View Ave. Suite 501, Ellensburg, Wa., 98926.