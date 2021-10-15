Support Local Journalism


THORP — At first glance, the dingy green, two-story building on the Thorp Highway just sort of blends into the landscape of the unincorporated community.

But the artistic vision of a group of rural arts collective, PUNCH, has transformed the old historic former fire station into a community-oriented events space where creative interests and talents can be developed and showcased.

The working name is the Fire House Project. They envision more art exhibitions along with poetry readings, film screenings, and other arts-related productions. They have aspirations of developing a live music scene in the yard out back.

At the end of the day, the goal is to promote and develop a modest, little historic building and cultivate an arts community in Thorp.

“Howard Barlow owns the building and will be using one bay as his work space,” PUNCH president Justin Beckman said. “For the time being, the exhibits on display will be our work. But we hope to develop an artist residency program where artists from outside the area will come and stay, do some work here.

“We have developed a partnership with Gallery One. Artists might have an exhibit there and work on some new ideas here.”

The artist residency program is just one innovative, creative way behind the new project, converting one of the rustic fire truck bays into a contemporary-looking gallery space, where they have installed a pop-up exhibition of artwork by the five current board members of the organization.

“Bringing in artists from out of town and let them hang out here and create is exciting,” said board member Justin Gibbens. “It’s a creative, energetic way to develop interest in Thorp.”

From its 10-year history as a gallery in Seattle, to its current iteration as a rural arts collective, PUNCH has worked to promote visual dialogue between urban and rural art communities, transforming underutilized buildings into distinctive event and exhibition spaces.

“I’m the newest member of the PUNCH board and this is exciting,” Will Bow said. “It’s nice to be working with people that I’ve respected for a long time. They’re doers and they want me to be a part of that.”

Renee Adams is a local artist involved in Gallery One Visual Arts Center in Ellensburg and has been active with the PUNCH projects over the years. The Fire House Project is a way to set off Thorp as one more vibrant artistic community in central Washington.

“It’s exciting being in a historic building,” she said. “I’ve lived in the community for a long time, so it’s nice to be a part of this and doing what we’re doing.”

PUNCH intends to add to creativity of the First Friday Art Walk in Ellensburg with the First Saturday Art Walk at the old fire station seven miles down the road. Art patrons can enjoy the monthly display of art throughout Ellensburg, then make their way to Thorp to see the creative exhibits on display.

The founding members of PUNCH Projects also serve as the five-member board of directors. All five current directors are Central Washington University alumni.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

