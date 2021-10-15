top story PUNCH artistic group transforms old fire station into exciting new art gallery By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The local artists group PUNCH has converted the old Fire House in Thorp into an art gallery. Courtesy photo The PUNCH artists group has turned the old fire station in Thorp into an art gallery it hopes to make into a thriving community center for art, film viewing and musical events, as well as starting an artist in-residence program. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record PUNCH board of directors Justin Gibbens, from left, Renee Adams, Will Bow and Justin Beckman have been active in turning available space into art galleries. Their latest project is the old fire house in Thorp. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THORP — At first glance, the dingy green, two-story building on the Thorp Highway just sort of blends into the landscape of the unincorporated community.But the artistic vision of a group of rural arts collective, PUNCH, has transformed the old historic former fire station into a community-oriented events space where creative interests and talents can be developed and showcased.The working name is the Fire House Project. They envision more art exhibitions along with poetry readings, film screenings, and other arts-related productions. They have aspirations of developing a live music scene in the yard out back. At the end of the day, the goal is to promote and develop a modest, little historic building and cultivate an arts community in Thorp.“Howard Barlow owns the building and will be using one bay as his work space,” PUNCH president Justin Beckman said. “For the time being, the exhibits on display will be our work. But we hope to develop an artist residency program where artists from outside the area will come and stay, do some work here.“We have developed a partnership with Gallery One. Artists might have an exhibit there and work on some new ideas here.”The artist residency program is just one innovative, creative way behind the new project, converting one of the rustic fire truck bays into a contemporary-looking gallery space, where they have installed a pop-up exhibition of artwork by the five current board members of the organization. “Bringing in artists from out of town and let them hang out here and create is exciting,” said board member Justin Gibbens. “It’s a creative, energetic way to develop interest in Thorp.”From its 10-year history as a gallery in Seattle, to its current iteration as a rural arts collective, PUNCH has worked to promote visual dialogue between urban and rural art communities, transforming underutilized buildings into distinctive event and exhibition spaces.“I’m the newest member of the PUNCH board and this is exciting,” Will Bow said. “It’s nice to be working with people that I’ve respected for a long time. They’re doers and they want me to be a part of that.”Renee Adams is a local artist involved in Gallery One Visual Arts Center in Ellensburg and has been active with the PUNCH projects over the years. The Fire House Project is a way to set off Thorp as one more vibrant artistic community in central Washington.“It’s exciting being in a historic building,” she said. “I’ve lived in the community for a long time, so it’s nice to be a part of this and doing what we’re doing.”PUNCH intends to add to creativity of the First Friday Art Walk in Ellensburg with the First Saturday Art Walk at the old fire station seven miles down the road. Art patrons can enjoy the monthly display of art throughout Ellensburg, then make their way to Thorp to see the creative exhibits on display.The founding members of PUNCH Projects also serve as the five-member board of directors. All five current directors are Central Washington University alumni. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordMultiple bills in legislative process to address need for prescribed fireOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsOct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailbox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter