PUNCH Artists Group hosts First Saturday at the Fire House Gallery in Thorp By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 4, 2021 THORP — At the end of the day, the goal is to promote and develop a modest, little historic building and cultivate the arts in the community of Thorp.The PUNCH Artists Group is hosting the initial First Saturday at the Fire House Gallery as an added bonus for art lovers looking to experience more artwork following the First Friday Art Walk in Ellensburg the previous day.PUNCH members will showcase the new gallery from noon to 4 p.m. and patrons can add Saturday to the exhibit schedule. They expect to have new exhibits on a regular basis and host an artist-in-residence program somewhere down the road, basically exploring new artistic ideas to help promote the collective works of the Kittitas Valley art community. They expect to have new exhibits on a regular basis and host an artist-in-residence program somewhere down the road, basically exploring new artistic ideas to help promote the collective works of the Kittitas Valley art community. "We've commandeered the old fire house in Thorp and converted one of the garage bays into a handsome, but modest gallery space," Justin Gibbens said. "For now, we have a pop-up exhibition of artwork by the five current PUNCH board members on view."So, if people want to join us for a monthly event at the old Thorp Fire House, we'll be at the gallery on Saturday and plan to keep the First Saturday going with new exhibits in the future." PUNCH is known for transforming underutilized spaces into distinctive exhibition spaces and immersive, temporary experiences, the group has done some soul-searching."We realized we want a space we can again call our own. Would you believe we finally found it at our very doorstep, in our proverbial and literal backyards?" Gibbens said. "In time, we imagine developing more of the building and property to support a residency program and become a workshop and event space.""Come see the Thorp Fire House Gallery, shoot the shingles and talk about how we can transform this sleepy little town in a positive way."This is the beginning of what PUNCH hopes will be many events and activations in and around this structure. In addition to this group exhibition on view, they will be screen printing T-shirts and tote bags as one of the creative offshoots PUNCH Products."We want to breathe some life into this little historic building and cultivate an arts community in Thorp, however modest or monumental that may be," Gibbens said. Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 