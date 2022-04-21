THORP — Record Store Day dawns anew on Saturday and participation from most of the world’s major bands and music acts, as well as record labels large and small across the county will be involved.
Here in the Kittitas Valley, the PUNCH artist group intends to include art and vinyl, giving art and music fans a chance to feel the noise with its April collaboration with Mark Pickerel for a very special pop-up exhibition at the Fire House Gallery.
“This one goes out in recognition of the official Record Store Day (on April 23),” PUNCH member Justin Gibbens said. “PUNCH Projects offers something for all the music aficionados, dedicating this one to all the record collectors, cassette-heads, 8-trackers and CD babies out there.”
PUNCH Projects has invited Pickerel to present a curated selection of record store merchandise and paraphernalia he has amassed from his decades in the business.
From owner of Ellensburg’s Rodeo Records to his latest venture Roadtrip Records, a perfect moniker for his presence at the Thorp Fruit and Antique Mall and Jerrol’s in Ellensburg, Pickerel continues to share his love, passion and knowledge for the sonic arts.
PUNCH Projects and Pickerel will bring back in the day back to today and the Thorp Fire House Gallery will be the gathering place with a chance to revisit the time when life turned at 33 1/3 rpm.
“The exhibit is great and been getting a lot of notice,” PUNCH member Renee Adams said. “This is a chance to come down and see the exhibit, grab a free hot dog and enjoy some art.”