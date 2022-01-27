Saturday is the final day to see Thorp artist Justin Gibbens’ work at the Thorp Fire Station Gallery.
Gibbens’ exhibit, “Birds and Beasts” was up at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane all summer in conjunction with “American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon.”
Where the display at the MAC was a 27-piece exhibit, the Fire Station Gallery has 15 pieces in the smaller space. But it does include taxidermy mounts and skins Gibbens uses for reference.
“It was very humbling on display with one of the premieres in the field of classic wildlife art at the MAC with the ‘American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon,’ ” said Gibbens, who was the recipient of a 2019 McMillen Foundation MAC Fellowship.
“I offer a contemporary counterpoint to the Audubon show. My work parallels his is some ways. Truth be told, Audubon is one of my major influences and inspirations in terms of stylistically how I work up my bird imagery.”
Gibbens is the first artist-in-residence at the Fire Station Gallery, kicking it off with his collection of mounted specimens, study skins and other preserved natural objects.
People have a chance to witness the developments as Gibbens delves deeper into his curious obsession with stuffed animals, serving as PUNCH’s guinea pig for what it hopes will become an established residency program.
Gibbens draws and paints animals from real-life specimens using his signature brand of classic natural history painting. His embellished and stylized images celebrate the beauty and strangeness of the natural world through his use of traditional Chinese fine line painting and classic scientific illustration, he said.
The Thorp Fire Station Gallery will shift gears in February with the featured work of PUNCH board president Justin Beckman’s digital images on Feb. 5 for the First Saturday, which begins at noon.
Beckman’s work will be on display throughout February and available for viewing every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the old fire station building on the Thorp Highway.