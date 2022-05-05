THORP — The PUNCH Gallery in Thorp is taking a look at the world through the eyes of the youth this month at the Old Fire Station space.
The local artists collection is featuring 125 pieces of original artworks from K-5 children and another 30 works from students from the Thorp Middle and High School art classes.
“There’s something refreshing how young minds see the world and how they engage in it,” PUNCH member Justin Gibbens said. “They haven’t been exposed to concepts that might inhibit them. There’s certain freshness on their perspective.”
PUNCH celebrates the creative efforts at a very local level by hosting an exhibition of student work from the Thorp schools, enlisting the help of Thorp art instructor, Drew Liedtke, to hand-pick only the very best of the artistic output expressed in his art classes this academic year.
Art patrons will have the opportunity to experience the work of sixth-graders Audrey Stepper and Janeah Thomas, along with high school students Harper Cardenas-Fields (junior) and Stephen McHargue (senior) and many others.
“Come feast your eyes on fabulous experiments with color, texture, line and form, outrageous compositions, and original interpretations,” Gibbens said.
“Rumor has it there might even be some depictions of awesome felines. Come see what our Tigers have been up to.”