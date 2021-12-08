PUNCH Products are a unique gift for the holiday season By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The PUNCH artist group is offering a variety of holiday gift ideas. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. THORP — The PUNCH artists group has a way of touching the spirit of the Kittitas Valley through its art projects and this holiday season the group is offering some unique options for stocking stuffers and one-of-a-kind gifts.PUNCH opened the Thorp Fire House Gallery to what they are calling the First Saturday Art Walk, giving people a chance to drop by and see the latest in regional artwork and maybe pick up a Christmas or two.As they are offering PUNCH products, anything from T-shirts to hats to tote bags and other Kittitas County décor. "As a creative collective, the members of PUNCH have devised some ultra-slick, über-dope, undeniably super-duper, and in some cases one-of-a-kind, ways to help spread good tidings this holiday season," Justin Gibbens said. "So, we're offering PUNCH Products for the holidays."T-shirts, buttons, ball caps, found embroidery, ceramic mugs, banners, editioned prints, a bomber jacket, a lantern, hand-carved wooden spoons, stickers, refrigerator magnets, tote bags, CDs, pencil cases, bandanas, and even some art.The Thorp Fire House Gallery has become a veritable workshop of ideas, exploring new and different ways to promote the community and offer yet another creative outlet in the Kittitas Valley. "If you have anything in common with us here at PUNCH, it's quite possible you haven't even begun this obligatory, consumerist adventure," Gibbens said.PUNCH members have been showcasing the new gallery from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. They expect to have new exhibits on a regular basis and host an artist-in-residence program somewhere down the road, basically exploring new artistic ideas to help promote the collective works of the Kittitas Valley art community.“We’ve commandeered the old fire house in Thorp and converted one of the garage bays into a handsome, but modest gallery space,” Gibbens said. “For now, we have a pop-up exhibition of artwork by the five current PUNCH board members on view.“We want to breathe some life into this little historic building and cultivate an arts community in Thorp, however modest or monumental that may be. So, if people want to join us for a monthly event at the old Thorp Fire House, we’ll be at the gallery on Saturday and plan to keep the First Saturday going with new exhibits in the future.”With the holidays approaching rapidly, art lovers can support the community effort and do a little holiday shopping in the process. 