The website reads, Punch Projects seeks to support the cultural vibrancy of rural art scenes by spurring creative awareness, cross-cultural engagement and economic vitality.
What that translates into is a group of artists from rural central Washington is sponsoring a gig in Ellensburg called Boxing Day — supplying stuff like boxes, scissors and tape — so families or individuals can put those Christmas crates and boxes to good use, building stuff robots, castles, cars, maybe even a giant fort or whatever the theatre of the mind comes up with
No sense in throwing out a perfectly good box it can be turned it into a work of creative genius or at least something the imagination can take to the next level.
“We were thinking of having something called Boxing Day on Boxing Day,” PUNCH board president Justin Beckman said. “All of the funds raised through beer sales will go to Discover Lab to help support their projects.
“There’ll be music. Iron Horse is providing beer and food. We’re hoping people bring all their Christmas boxes and come down and have fun.”
BOXING DAY
Boxing Day will be held at the backside of the Discover Lab, 201 North Pearl from 4 to 8 p.m. and promises to be a little something for everyone for those looking to get out of the house on the day after Christmas. Boxing Day by tradition is a United Kingdom thing where bosses switch positions with employees for the day.
But the PUNCH Project definition is more of creative expression, turing holiday boxes into works of art.
“You could take the boxes and make the largest holiday fort,” said PUNCH vice president/public relations director Justin Gibbens, whose work along with president Justin Beckman and others from the art community will be on display at the Hotel Windrow.
“This is our antidote to the consumer aspects of the holiday, gift-giving, Boxing Day promotes imagination, invention, collaboration and reuse through art-making.”
FAMILY FRIENDLY
The family-friendly event includes an afternoon of music by Black Grenade Entertainment, which was a big hit for the fifth annual Hip-Hop showcase event in downtown Ellensburg..
And just in case the adults need additional inspiration, the event will be serviced by Iron Horse Brewery, serving up their holiday specials along with other fine beers that have made them one of central Washington’s finest, along with a menu of food.
PUNCH PROJECTS
Founded in 2006, PUNCH Projects (formerly PUNCH Gallery) has worked to promote visual art made from artists outside of the urban centers.
The ongoing effort to promote artwork that is thoughtful, fresh and contemporary coupled with our desire to further bridge urban rural connections, PUNCH Projects seeks to support the cultural vibrancy of rural art scenes and cultural centers of the Northwest and the smaller communities among the fertile landscape from which PUNCH originated.