THORP — PUNCH Projects presents the new ceramic works by sculptor, mixed-media and salvage art raconteur Natalie Dotzauer throughout the month of May.

Natalie Dotzauer is an Assistant Professor at Wenatchee Valley College, teaching Sculpture, Drawing, Art Appreciation and other courses. She received her BA in Art from Central Washington University, her MFA from California College of the Arts, and studied wallpaper printing at Penland School of Craft.


