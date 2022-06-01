THORP — Give it up for a “Streetcar Named Desire” (Marlon Brando) and “Rebel Without a Cause” (James Dean) for the big breakout in American style and fashion.
The T-shirt became cool, and kids have been wearing them ever since. The young’uns turned tie-dye into a fashion statement and style. T-shirts have become advertising points, expressive and graphic displays of lifestyle and opinion.
With that in mind, the PUNCH Projects presents The Shirt Show every Saturday in June at PUNCH Gallery in Thorp.
They’re going to crank up the Wayback Machine, throw creativity to the wind and see what turns their fancy.
“For the next four weeks, we’ll turn the old Thorp fire station into a makeshift screen printing and T-shirt shop. It’s time for the PUNCH Projects Shirt Show,” PUNCH board member Justin Gibbens said.
“Each Saturday, we’ll release an entirely new print design available for your purchasing pleasure. As a bonus, we invite people to participate in our interactive “Take One, Leave One Program,” where we’ll have a clothesline with T-shirts for folks to take … provided you leave one in return.”
Who knows? Maybe you can find that Screaming Trees shirt you've been searching high and low for, or maybe some long, lost treasure from someone else’s songbook. Or even get into something new off Will Bow’s press.
“PUNCH Projects invites you to check out our production during T-shirt Month,” Gibbens said. “The “Take One, Leave One Program,” is kinda like the library, except you might actually read the T-shirt.
“How cool is that? Come by and be stylish. Be relaxed. Make a statement. Show your loyalty.”
Rebel without a cause got nothing on PUNCH.
The organization also intends to set up shop at the Ellensburg Skate Park on June 21 to officially celebrate T-Shirt Month during the Make Music Ellensburg celebration.
Making music, making T-shirts, making a statement. It has all the ingredients of kicking the first day of summer off with style.