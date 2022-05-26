THORP — The space doesn’t include the big city or bright lights of New York or even the Seattle skyline. But it does provide an environment that’s good for the soul and a place where the creative juices flow like the Yakima River.
In an ongoing effort to promote artwork that is thoughtful, fresh and contemporary, coupled with a desire to further bridge urban and rural connections, PUNCH Projects supports the cultural vibrancy of rural art scenes, spurring creative awareness, and cross-cultural engagement and economic vitality.
With that in mind, the PUNCH Projects board of directors is putting out a call to artists for two projects at the PUNCH Projects Gallery space.
“This year’s call-to-artists provides an opportunity to be considered for an artist residency in Central Washington with living accommodations, access to studio facilities and an honorarium,” PUNCH VP PR/Marketing Justin Gibbens said.
“Building on a 16-year history of successful art exhibitions and projects across the Northwest, PUNCH Projects presents Barnstorm — a series of pop-up exhibitions activating rural spaces in unexpected ways with art, music and creative installations. Artists can apply to either one or both of these opportunities through this call.”
BARNSTORM EXHIBIT
The exhibition will consist of printed and framed images, video monitors and projections. Instead of original pieces of art, selected artists will be given instructions to provide a high-resolution digital image file or video file of the chosen work, Gibbens said.
Images will then be printed and framed 12”x12” by PUNCH Projects for exhibition. Video works will be displayed via monitors and projections (supplied by PUNCH) directly onto the interior and exterior walls of the building.
There is no theme to the call; however, PUNCH encourages submissions to consider how work might speak to the dialogue between urban and rural sensibilities, as well as images and videos that might operate in a non-traditional exhibition space of this sort.
PUNCH VISITING ARTIST PROGRAM
In addition to applying for the exhibition, artists may choose to be considered for a residency award of one or two weeks in July or August.
Housing will be provided by PUNCH in the upstairs apartment at the PUNCH Fire House Gallery. Gallery One Visual Arts Center in Ellensburg is partnering with the project and will provide studio space with access to the ceramics facilities, Gibbens said.
“There will be a $400 weekly stipend provided and a partial travel stipend available for artists traveling from outside of Washington state,” Gibbens said.
Creativity knows no boundaries and PUNCH Projects and Gallery One Visual Arts Center are opening up the possibilities.