THORP – What started as an offer to show Thorp artist Justin Gibbens’ work at the Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery of Wenatchee, turned into a collaboration.
The idea of you show at our place, we’ll show at yours took hold and the month of March will be a diverse showcase of North and Central Washington artwork.
Six artists from Wenatchee will be the featured exhibit at the Thorp Fire House Gallery and five from the PUNCH artistic group will be on exhibit at the Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery of Wenatchee.
“We realize as artists, we need to band together. When we hear about like-minded people doing cool things that parallel our own interests and projects, it makes sense to collaborate when and where we can,” Gibbens said.
“(Curator) Chad Yenney pitched me the idea of a PUNCH show up there and we thought why don’t we reciprocate? The idea of swapping spaces, just made since.”
Justin Beckman, Renee Adams, Will Bow, Howard Barlow and Gibbens will be on display in Wenatchee, while Michelle Anderst (oil painting), Lindsay Breidenthal (oil painting), Sharratt Delong (oil painting), Alessandra Piro (encaustic), Chad Yenney (collage) and Amber Zimmerman (mixed media) will be the showcase in Thorp.
“It keeps things fresh,” Yenney said. “All of the (Wenatchee) artists have been on exhibit throughout the Northwest.
“The Fire House Gallery is a modest space, but it’s cool people doing cool stuff and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery was founded in February 2019 by Yenney. Since then, it has been shaking up the art scene in north central Washington with dynamic monthly exhibitions.
Focusing on regional artists and a variety of styles, Collapse shows everything from pop surrealism to plein air landscapes, lowbrow to abstract work.
The artistic vision of a group of rural arts collective, PUNCH, transformed the old historic former fire station into a community-oriented events space where creative interests and talents can be developed and featured.
The Fire House Gallery is open on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The group envisions more art exhibitions along with poetry readings, film screenings, and other arts-related productions along with aspirations of developing a live music scene in the yard out back.