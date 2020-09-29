Puppet Parade Sep 29, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 A giant puppet is pushed through Kittitas County Farmers Market Saturday morning in downtown Ellensburg. Jacob Ford / Daily Record A participant in the giant puppet parade Kittitas County Farmers Market Saturday in downtown Ellensburg. Jacob Ford / Daily Record ABOVE: A participant in the giant puppet parade operates an alligator puppet at Kittitas County Farmers Market Saturday in downtown Ellensburg.RIGHT: A participant in the giant puppet parade. Jacob Ford / Daily Record A giant puppet is pushed through Kittitas County Farmers Market Saturday morning in downtown Ellensburg. Jacob Ford / Daily Record A giant puppet is pushed through Kittitas County Farmers Market Saturday morning in downtown Ellensburg. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Zoey Hilderman, 5, reaches out to pet an alligator puppet during the giant puppet parade at Kittitas County Farmers Market Saturday morning in downtown Ellensburg. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Killdeer String Band performs during Kittitas County Farmers Market Saturday in downtown Ellensburg. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not even a pandemic can keep giant puppets down. The giant puppet parade, which is typically a feature of the Buskers in the Burg (cancelled by COVID-19), visited the Kittitas County Farmers Market this past weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $15.17/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKVH terminating contract with Kaiser PermanenteIn-person education to begin for Ellensburg schoolsExcitement and concerns as Ellensburg students return to classroomDrive-in movies, the COVID Age of cinema in EllensburgLexie Bland relishing unique experience working in NBA BubbleRecent report shows returning university students make up large portion of recent positive COVID-19 casesLetter: It's the Democrats who are dividing this communitySept. 23 blotter: Fat brown bear crosses roadSept. 28 blotter: Vehicle in bedroomLetter: Bart Olson is worthy of your vote for Kittitas County Sheriff Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter