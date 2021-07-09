The driving ideal behind the Queen of Spades Garden Club is to work together to beautify the world. The group has been doing just that for the past seven decades.
Queen of Spades organized in 1950 and has been active in making Ellensburg a better place ever since. The name might indicate a garden club, but they consider themselves more of a community service organization past president Stephanie Pratt said.
“The Queens of Spades have been around 70 years. We don’t have any of those original members with us anymore. But we have members that have been with the club anywhere from a year to 30 years,” said Pratt, who has been involved 15 years. “All of us are gardeners one way or another.
“It’s just nice to talk to other people and get together with a bunch of people that are crazy about plants. We also like to do things for the community. It takes people that want to get involved to make it a successful club.”
The Queen of Spades recently donated a park bench in memory of one of its members Betty Kelley. The memorial bench at Paul Rogers Wildlife Park is dedicated to the memory of Kelley, a longtime Ellensburg resident, who was a member of the Queen of Spades ever since she moved to town.
“Betty was the life of the party and a natural cheerleader,” longtime friend Diane Ota said, who has been a member of the club for 25 years. “She was inspiring to me. The plaque on the bench reads, ‘Lifetime gardener and friend to all.’
“We have planted trees at Paul Rogers in people’s memory. It is a small park and there were no benches in the park when we first started talking about it. The club really likes the park, it’s about environmental education and very well designed. The purpose of the bench is to enjoy a spot to sit and enjoy nature and everybody liked the idea.”
The local group is affiliated with National Garden Clubs Inc., Pacific Region, the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs and the Central District. So, it gets its information for various projects and lectures from around the region and country.
On June 11, the Queens of Spades created the Blue Star Memorial Marker in Memorial Park, which is something garden clubs across the United States take part in in order to honor U.S. servicemen and women.
“We just had a dedication for the Blue Star Marker,” Pratt said. “Then we turned it over to the city, which will maintain it. There is a bench to sit on and a plaque that tells who did it. It’s close to the memorial wall at the end of the building.
“We thought it was a nice way to give something back to our veterans.”
Every holiday season the club teaches children how to make festive centerpieces. It also goes to assisted living and retirement homes to work with residents, instructing them on how to create bird feeders.
“We are interested in making the community a better place,” said master gardener Shelly Griffin. “We donate plants or tools to every house that is completed for the Habitat for Humanity. We do some children’s education programs to get children interested in growing and nature.
“A lot of it is beautifying the place, planting trees and various parks around Ellensburg. We have plant sales where we share plants from our personal yards with the community. We’re starting to work more with master gardeners programs to bring in workshops.”
The organization has been active in the community for seven decades now, and with gaining interest, who knows how long it will continue to make Ellensburg a better place through nature?