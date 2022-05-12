ABOVE: Karen Jenison (Left) and Diane Storms (Right) price a row of plants for the sale. They said they have been a part of Queens of Spades for “A hundred years.” RIGHT: Sue Wheatley trims up a couple of plants to make them more presentable. She said some of the plants have been potted months ago and need to be ready for the weekend.
Carol Cummings is one of the founding members of the Queens of Spades. She still helps set up the plant sale and has a fun time doing it.
Jack Belcher / Daily Record
Sue Wheatley trims up a couple of plants to make them more presentable. She said some of the plants have been potted months ago and need to be ready for the weekend.
Jack Belcher / Daily Record
ABOVE: Karen Jenison (Left) and Diane Storms (Right) price a row of plants for the sale. They said they have been a part of Queens of Spades for “A hundred years.” RIGHT: Sue Wheatley trims up a couple of plants to make them more presentable. She said some of the plants have been potted months ago and need to be ready for the weekend.
The annual Queens of Spades Garden Club plant sale is 8 a.m to 4 p.m., Saturday, at Ninth Avenue and Maple Street (north side of the Kittitas County Event Center). The sale features thousands of plants, flowers of spring, summer and fall, as well as blackberries, strawberries, trees, bushes, house planted fun for kids packets.