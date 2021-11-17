Support Local Journalism


Creativity is good for the soul, and to be able to come together to create as a group is one of the best inspirations for nearly 50 women sewing Quilts of Valor to recognize Kittitas Valley service men and women.

The pandemic slowed the process, but not the purpose, Quilters in the Valley spokesman Kathy Cruse said. The group presented seven quilts on Sunday at a local church, bringing its total presentations to 214 since 2018.

“It’s absolutely great to be sewing together again. We were shut down in March of 2020 and didn’t start sewing together again until September of 2021,” Cruse said. “We’ve made 15 quilts since we’ve been back together again.

“Making the presentations on Sunday was so special. The pastor’s sermon was centered around recognizing our military service men and women. The members of the congregation didn’t know we were going to present the quilts, so it was a surprise to them and a really touching moment.”

Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 On a national scale, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has distributed well over 260,000 quilts to Americans since 2003.

The local group made its first presentation in August of 2018, and has since made presentations in homes, churches, restaurants and the Veteran’s Association. Prior to the pandemic, Quilters in the Valley became the only known group to sew for 24 hours as part of the National Sewing Day.

November was first declared National Veteran and Military Family Month in 1996 and America has carried on the tradition of recognizing its military men and women, along with their families for their service.

The Quilters in the Valley rely on donations and grants for their supplies and would appreciate all the help they can get in order to keep up the fine tradition in seeing Kittitas Valley men and women are recognized for their service to their country.

