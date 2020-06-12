Somebody vandalized the private property of Ellensburg citizens with racist and anti-Semitic words and symbols.
According to Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry, 13 graffiti tags were painted around the neighborhood of 17th Avenue and Glen Drive in the early hours of Friday.
Hansberry said the none people who owned the property that was vandalized felt they were personally targeted, as many of them did not meet the “appalling” descriptions of the graffiti.
“What this is appearing to be is a random act,” He said. “The victims were not chosen purposefully, they appear to be chosen randomly.”
Some vehicles had racist slurs painted on them, there were also anti-Semitic words and symbols painted on some mailboxes and other vehicles. The rest of the vandalism appears to have been random, no discernible words or symbols could be made out, and appears to be “random scribbling of spray paint.”
According to witness testimony, police believe two suspects were involved in this crime. The first reports of vandalism came around 1 a.m. Friday.
Hansberry said the neighborhood has been very cooperative with police, providing witness reports and security footage of the suspects. The EPD is currently collecting security footage to hopefully find a reliable description of the suspects.
“We join the community in being appalled by the racial slurs and anti-Semitic images that were painted, and just the senseless act of vandalism in general,” Hansberry said.