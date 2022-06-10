It was a crazy end to a crazy year for the EHS graduating class of 2022. The rain started to fall during the first and only speaker and ended up canceling the ceremony early. The weather was disappointing to some, but others saw the humor in the irony that the class who worked through the entire pandemic had their graduation cut short by rain.
“It was awesome, I think it fits this class perfectly,” said graduate Noah Nealey. “We can get through anything after COVID, so we are built for it.”
After the first speaker, EHS teacher Nick Majsterek, diplomas were handed out with the hope the weather would clear up by the end and they could continue the ceremony. However the rain just kept coming, and the graduation was over in less than 50 minutes.
“It was sort of hard, a little bit disappointing,” said graduate Chloe Mattson. “I know one of my good friends had a speech prepared, I was going to sing a song… but the weather just didn’t like us today.”
For many, the abrupt ending of the ceremony felt like a perfectly absurd ending to a graduating class that worked through more than two years of an international pandemic, remote education and masking requirements.
“It is a perfect summary for our entire high school. I mean really, you couldn’t have summarized our high school better than this,” said graduate Tate Morse.
The year was a quick one for students, who only got to attend school without masks in March. Majsterek said in his speech, that these diplomas are not just handed out to anyone, people have to work for them, earn them, and come hell or high water, that is exactly what the class of 2022 did.
“I thought this school year went by the fastest, I felt it just started like yesterday, it is a little unbelievable,” said graduate Luis Stonesifer. “It is amazing to feel this; the rain, the excitement, the fireworks, everything”
After the diplomas, the tassel turning and the hat throwing, the football field bleachers cleared as the newly announced high school graduates went to meet up with their loved ones watching from the fields. This was interrupted by a loud bang, as despite the rain, the fireworks still went off as scheduled.
Even as the fireworks went off, some former students were still comprehending the fact that it was over, they had graduated.
“I feel like I am gonna realize or feel it later but right now, I just can’t believe it,” said graduate Dylan Moore. “It doesn’t feel that it’s happening, but I feel that in a week I’m gonna realize ‘oh my gosh I graduated.’”