Preserving the past with present, bringing a 20th century display into the new millennia, looking back while moving forward, the Ramsay Building has all been a part of historical downtown Ellensburg for generations.
The Ramsay Building Restoration Project has created a magnificent space upstairs, utilizing the light from the age-old skylight, making available 10 new office spaces, creating the Ramsay Gallery and much more in a special recognition to James Ramsay.
Project managers Edna Madsen and Arlein Anderson are ready to show the public the fruits of their labor on Monday with an in-house tour from 5 to 7 p.m., along with a virtual grand opening online, beginning at 5 p.m.
“I think we achieved what we set out to do,” Madsen said. “It’s a beautiful, usable building. The project was huge and without the grants by the Department of Commerce and the support of our state representatives, Matt Manweller and Alex Ybarra, it could not have been possible.”
Said Anderson, “I’m really pleased with the way it turned out,” she said. “We were given the responsibility to take a building that was in bad disarray and get it usable and we did that. The John Clymer Museum and the James Ramsay Building are as important as ever. They bridge history and art with community, while preserving a symbol of the city.”
The Ramsay Building was purchased by the Clymer Foundation in 1990. The first floor was renovated, and the John Clymer Museum/Gallery opened in August 1991.
The chandelier in the lower area was given in memory of Joy McGiffin, local Ellensburg philanthropist and journalist. The upper chandelier was given to honor the founding board of directors for their vision.
Contractors brought specific items up to code, while blending past with present. The original electrical wiring and plumbing was outdated, so it was replaced. But each office space has its own environmentally efficient heat as well as high speed Wi-Fi access.
“The scope of all of the responsibility was to restore these spaces and create offices that would be usable in today’s business environment,” Anderson said. “Downstairs we have the museum dedicated to John Clymer and upstairs is dedicated to James Ramsay because he was an important part of the community.”
The structure and design of this 1901 building allows unused vintage space to a welcoming venue for the arts. Another highlight of this hallway, Anderson said, is the beautiful fir floors which were restored.
“When they had the Great Fire in Ellensburg, this building was one of the few that survived,” Madsen said. “They worked on wagons on this floor when they pulled up carts and wagons to rebuild. This (building) contributed to the downtown.”
Austin Smith is the current artist in residence in the historical building, a downtown structure that quite literally rose from the flames of the Great Fire of 1889, which destroyed 10 downtown blocks in just hours, and cost the city from being selected as the state capitol. Smith’s studio will display a portion of that history.
The brick inside Room 1 wall has ties to the Wilson house and an era that dates back to the arrival of R.B Wilson and his wife, Beatrice, in 1890. The house was built in 1886 for Nelson Bennett, engineer of the Cascade Tunnel on the Northern Pacific Railroad. The Wilson House represented the ultimate architecture of the time and the property was eventually sold to R.B. Wilson.
“I have reached out to other artists around town with the idea we might get more artists or designers up here,” Smith said. “It’s relatively cheap at $1 per square foot.”
Smith has 15 to 20 pieces of sculpture and paintings on display in the Ramsay Gallery. Plans are still being worked out as to an artist rotation, but he expects to the gallery to be involved in the First Friday Art Walk when things settle down with the pandemic.
Seven of the 10 offices are currently available. There is also a small kitchen, ballroom and conference room to handle small groups. The money generated from rent will go to the Clymer Foundation to help with financial expenses in the gallery.
The Ramsay Restoration Project team does plan to keep one room in its original state. They are calling it the Goose Room, because they retained the original wallpaper and décor. The room is designed to be used in conjunction with the conference room.
The local history provided by Madsen says the second floor, street-side rooms were used as professional offices. Tenancy changed frequently but among the early occupants were Judge J. B. Davidson, Dr. James MacCauley (a pioneer physician), Dr. A. S. Hoke (a chiropractor) and Dr. Roy Weaver, a dentist and the last occupant of the building in 1967.
The large assembly room on the second floor in the rear was used for dances and parties during the first decade of occupancy. It was then used as a “buggy room” where hacks, buggies and sleighs were assembled, the report states, The adjacent rear rooms were used for machinery storage. The assembled conveyances were displayed in an open air lot behind the store – the current site of J. C. Penney, Co. (more current is the Dollar Tree) In that same area were two or three lines of hitching racks that farmers used to tie up to while conducting business in town.
All sections of the building were served equally front and back. A commercial sign designed to attract farmers to Flynn’s Shoe Shop painted on the rear exterior of the building is still visible. Access to the second-floor machinery shops was gained by a “tottery” outdoor elevator.
After World War II, when Ramsay stopped assembling farm machinery, the large room was again used for parties and dances. Dried evergreen boughs from the last party held there in 1962 are still in evidence, which were removed in 2015.
In 1943, David Ramsay died, leaving the business to his nephew, James Ramsay, who continued the operation until 1962 when the store was liquidated and the building vacated.
The current restoration project began in March of 2018 and was funded by grants from the Department of Commerce, 2018 Local and Community Projects Program and the 2020 Local & Community Projects Program.