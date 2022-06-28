School field trips are remembered fondly by students, who get a break from the classroom to learn about the real world. There haven’t been many field trips in the last few years, so when Lincoln Elementary teachers Ann Riley and Christy Moorman took their third-grade classes to Gold Creek Pond off Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass on June 6, it was the first trip since kindergarten for many of their students.
“They (students) just loved it,” Moorman said. “They were happy to be out on field trips again, they were engaged to learn about animals and they brought up what they learned in the classrooms.”
A highlight of the trip happened before the students even got off the bus. In school, they learned about the high population of elk in the area and were hoping to see some. Riley said they had no idea how soon they coming face-to-face with the animals.
“We had prepared them that we probably won’t see any animals when you bring 80 kids,” Riley said. “But when we got off the freeway and down to the road, there were six elk just right there. The kids were so ecstatic they ran over to the side of the bus (to see).”
This trip was also an opportunity for some students to leave Ellensburg and explore the beautiful nature of the Pacific Northwest. This field trip connected students to what they were learning in school with the broader world, and how it affected things even in their county.
The field trip was a part of the Smithsonian Curriculum (as in the D.C. museum) — the unit called “What Happens When Animal Habitat Changes.” Riley and Moorman teach the lesson every year, but this was the first time they have gone on a field trip, and it was made possible through the Ellensburg School District partnership with the Pacific Education Institute (PEI).
Riley and Moorman said they were thankful to Megan Rivard with PEI who helped them organize the trip. For example, the original plan for the trip was to explore the environmental bridge that crosses over I-90, but they learned people were not allowed on this bridge. Rivard came forward with the idea to bring the trip to Gold Creek Pond.
The pond was a perfect way for students to see their unit “What Happens When Animal Habitat Changes” in action because it is man-made, and since its creation has been drying up creeks in the area, damaging the natural habitat of many animals.
Riley and Moorman will be teaching third grade at Ida Nason Aronica Elementary next year, and are already planning the field trip, hoping to make it bigger and better. They hope to bring more third-grade classes from other schools in the district, and partner with more community organizations such as Central Washington University.