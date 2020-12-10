The idea of creating the Recovery Fund back in April was to help bridge the gap between local need and government assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Puget Sound Energy Foundation donated $20,000 get the fund started and it eventually grew to $64,000 through private donors. The money was used assist 50 individuals and families, 12 businesses, and two nonprofit organizations in Kittitas County.
The Recovery Fund Distribution Committee has distributed over $53,000 and according to distribution committee chairman Charli Sorenson, the fund will be depleted by the end of the year without further donations.
“The distribution committee decided early on that we wanted to be a quick response connection, giving a little to a lot of people rather than a lot of a limited amount of people,” Sorenson said. “We are trying to pull together as a community, helping one another get through something that is unprecedented.
“The fund is designed to be a temporary solution while we direct people to a more long-term funding programs like HopeSource, city or county programs. What we’re finding is there are people that have never had to ask for help before, and they don’t know there are distribution centers for winter clothing or available grants.”
The big thing at this point, Sorenson said, is replenishing the fund through private donations. Every little bit helps.
“The fund is getting dangerously low and it is coming at a time when the need is spiking,” she said. “We really need community donations to the fund, because otherwise it will be exhausted by the end of the year. We’ve seen a spike in requests because of the second round of restrictions that went into place.”
The fund is housed under Hopesource’s 501©(3) umbrella, but administered by an independent committee consisting of city and county government officials along with three at-large representatives.
The recovery fund has helped people pay rent, utilities, rent storage if they have had to move out of their house in with family or friends. It’s basically a grassroots effort to keep people afloat during a pandemic with no end in sight.
“It’s important to know that we have more in common than we have differences,” Sorenson said. “We’ve had applications from homeless folks that are struggling. We’ve helped single mothers and grandmothers that are raising their grandchildren, looking for ways to feed them. It’s a very wide group of applicants.
“If people need help paying rent, we make payments directly to the landlord or the utility company if they need utility assistance. We’ve had requests for larger amounts, but our goal is to help right away and direct them to programs with deeper pockets like HopeSource or city or county programs.”
The pandemic has upended the economy at all levels. In order to help the residents most in need, the committee has reached out to service organizations and groups and those most impacted by COVID-19 measures to understand the breadth of local impacts, according to the website.
These impacts may include: Loss of employment income; leading to increased demand for basic needs such as food, housing, help with utilities.
• Loss of access to critical services requiring alternate service delivery systems, such as school meals, mental health counseling, addiction care. Persons at high risk for adverse outcomes to COVID-19 infection may be self-quarantined at home for extended periods.
• Increased risk of at-home violence as vulnerable families are isolated • Nonprofit organizations loss of capacity due to disruptions in volunteer pool, fundraising, supply chain.
• Existing societal gaps experienced by communities of color, immigrants, disabled, populations with communications barriers, no access to internet, other marginalized communities made worse.
• Business closures due to COVID-19 measures