Apparatus related to waterflow is seen alongside a Kittitas Reclamation District canal west of Ellensburg. Multiple drownings in irrigation canals have been reported in adjacent counties over the past year. 

 Karl Holappa/ Daily Record

For longtime Kittitas County residents, the inherent dangers of irrigation canals may be common knowledge, but with the level of population growth and high levels of visitors to the county during the summer, water suppliers want those who don’t know the dangers to understand that the canals are serious business and nothing to play around with or near.

As temperatures in the region spike this week, employees of the Kittitas Reclamation District are keeping a close eye on their expansive network of irrigation canals to ensure that people are not going near them. The seriousness of the issue is heightened by the drowning of a Moses Lake woman Sunday afternoon after attempting to save a dog who fell into an irrigation canal.

