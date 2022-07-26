...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Apparatus related to waterflow is seen alongside a Kittitas Reclamation District canal west of Ellensburg. Multiple drownings in irrigation canals have been reported in adjacent counties over the past year.
For longtime Kittitas County residents, the inherent dangers of irrigation canals may be common knowledge, but with the level of population growth and high levels of visitors to the county during the summer, water suppliers want those who don’t know the dangers to understand that the canals are serious business and nothing to play around with or near.
As temperatures in the region spike this week, employees of the Kittitas Reclamation District are keeping a close eye on their expansive network of irrigation canals to ensure that people are not going near them. The seriousness of the issue is heightened by the drowning of a Moses Lake woman Sunday afternoon after attempting to save a dog who fell into an irrigation canal.
“Right now, the temperatures outside are at record levels, or at least are forecast to maybe break some records,” Kittitas Reclamation District Secretary Manager Urban Eberhart said of the current conditions. “It is very hot outside. Consequently, the canal systems are running at absolute full capacity right now to meet all the delivery demands of the irrigation system.”
As a result of running at full capacity, Eberhart said canals within the system are running at extremely high and fast levels.
“We are very concerned that people will think that the canals are a good place to cool off,” he said. “They are not.”
Due to the canal system’s design to rapidly supply water from Upper County reservoirs, Eberhart said there are a large number of structures that make the canals extremely dangerous to both humans and pets.
“There are structures in the canal people can get trapped in,” he said of the system. “There are siphons, there are tunnels, there are different types of designed sections in the canal that are specifically for the transport of water through some very rough geographic terrain.”
With the high level of danger associated with the design components, Eberhart said unauthorized individuals are asked to stay away from any element of the irrigation system, whether it is a canal, a lateral, or a drain. He emphasized that even if people are to lose something in a canal, going to retrieve it could result in a deadly outcome. As seen in the Grant County incident, that includes if a pet falls into a canal.
“Don’t go into the canal to retrieve anything,” Eberhart said. “They are just too dangerous. Make sure if there are any children are around, watch them at all times if they are anywhere near a canal, ditch, later, or drain, because they may not understand how dangerous these canals and ditches are. They are not safe for swimming or playing.”
Along with the numerous dangers of the system, Eberhart emphasized that the system is not public property. Any easements and access routes along the canals are for use by district employees only.
“The canal roads and ditches are not for public access,” he said. “They are not a place to recreate.”
One area where recreators are forced to cross a KRD canal is the access point to the Manastash Ridge trailhead, and Eberhart said the district is working with legislators to secure funding to pipe the canal in that area at some point in the future in order to mitigate the dangers of crossing that section of the system.
“Everybody needs to be particularly careful in that stretch where there is signage where you cross the canal,” he said. “That is recognized as a very dangerous spot. Until we can get that construction (of the piping), we want people to be careful in that particular stretch. Other than that crossing, all canals are off limits.”
If residents see activity near irrigation canals that concern them, Eberhart said they are welcome to contact KRD anytime at 509-925-6158