Motorists have a hard time not seeing the signs beckoning them to exit the freeway as they drive over Elk Heights during the summer months, and many feel compelled to stop for a sweet treat as a harbinger of the seasonal bounty Central Washington has to offer them.
Red Sky Orchards is celebrating two decades in business this summer, offering a beacon of produce off an exit otherwise used by locals and recreationalists to the Taneum area. Owner Randy Wise and his wife, Laura, started the business in 2001 and have been going strong ever since.
The couple have a background in farming in the Yakima Valley, and Randy said he got started in the produce sales industry by selling his own produce to independent grocery stores and fruit stands prior to their decision to open their own venture.
“I’ve probably been to every fruit stand in the state of Washington,” he said. “I was driving all over the place delivering fruit that we were raising, and I started looking at these operations. I decided that was what I wanted to be doing. I wanted to be selling directly to the people.”
During his travels over Interstate 90, Wise noticed the property his business currently sits on was for sale. He decided to lease the land for one year to see how things went, and after a first successful season he decided to commit to purchasing the property for the produce stand.
“Compared to what we did back then, we’re booming now,” he said. “It took a long time to build the business up. We have a lot of return customers, and we get a lot of positive feedback about the job we’re doing here.”
Since that first summer 20 years ago, Wise said he and his wife have learned a lot about how to successfully operate a retail business while understanding what their customers want. He decided the way to be successful was to channel his experience in agriculture to ensure that the fruit sold at the stand is the highest quality possible.
“That’s what my knowledge base is, and that’s what I know about,” he said. “We try to deliver the very best quality fruit to the people that you can’t find anywhere else, and I think that’s what has helped our business survive.”
Using his agricultural background, Wise travels daily to procure the items sold at the stand, going as far as Montana to purchase late-season cherries to sell once local stocks are exhausted. He commutes to the stand from his home in the Yakima Valley every day, bringing along with him new produce from the region to sell.
“When I bought my truck right after we got started, it had 35,000 miles on it,” he said. “It now has 550,000 miles on it.”
Wise’s business has been seasonal for the 20 years they have been in operation, being open from late spring to fall. He said the tent gets put up when the first crop of asparagus is available and comes down when they sell out of their last batch of peaches for the year. Their busiest weekends tend to be holiday breaks like the Fourth of July and Labor Day, and the business kept busy during the pandemic, a result Wise said he was pleasantly surprised with.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said of the turbulent times. “Last April, it was really unknown as to how this pandemic would affect us, we were prepared for anything. We were prepared not even to open potentially, but we just watched how things were going. We opened late, but I think people were just happy to have something they could do with all the limitations. We actually had a really great year as far as the number of people that came in.”
Wise said the most popular commodities of the year are cherries and peaches, and peaches are king around the stand. In their first year, he said they sold 3,000 20-lb. boxes of peaches, and last season they were up to 10 times that now. Wise said the stand goes through approximately 35 varieties of peaches during the season, as they are harvested at different points during the summer.
“The grocery stores put their peaches in the cold room before selling them,” he said. “What you get is a really hard peach that will not ripen. When it ripens, it gets mealy and mushy instead of getting sweet. Our peaches are the kind everybody talks about, the kind that drip down your arm when you bite into it.”
Once lumber becomes more affordable, Wise said they plan on erecting a permanent structure so they can stay open for a longer season.
“We’re kind of moving in that direction,” he said. “I’m 68 years old, and I’m getting tired of putting this tent up every year. It’s almost like working outside.”
Although the physical structure of the business might change in the coming years, the style in which the business is run will not. Wise said he will continue to cultivate relationships with regional growers to keep the fruit coming that his regulars come back for.
“The growers are looking for markets, too, and now that I’ve been in the business for a while now, they know what I want,” he said. “They don’t bother selling me seconds, because they know I’m not going to buy them.”
Wise said he stays in the game because he enjoys the challenge of finding the best products to suit the needs of his customers.
“All the time I was farming, I always wanted to have a retail outlet like this,” he said. “I like talking to people. To me, it’s not a job. It’s fun, because that’s what I love to do.”