A bill sponsored by Sen. John Lovick that reduces the breath and blood alcohol concentration limit for operating a vehicle from .08 to .05 has cleared a Senate committee.
The measure aims to reduce driving under the influence of intoxicating marijuana, liquor and other drugs. Its advocates, including Gov. Jay Inslee, say the change could save lives.
Only one other state has already dropped the limit — Utah. Utah’s legislation is often credited for a 19.8% decrease in fatal crashes the year after adoption. However, deaths rose again during the pandemic.
Robert Miles, Director of Utah Traffic Safety, said the numbers aren’t conclusive concerning the long-lasting impact of reducing the BAC level from 0.08 to 0.05.
“We saw a change in behavior during the COVID years. The degree people self-medicate with alcohol and drugs have increased. The pandemic made it hard to catch that change,” Miles said.
In Washington, 745 people died last year from traffic accidents, the highest number of traffic-related fatalities recorded in Washington since 1990. According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, about half of roadway fatalities are due to impaired driving.
Lovick, D-Mill Creek, spent 31 years serving as a state trooper and was the Snohomish County sheriff for six years. He believes SSB 5002 can stop people from drinking and driving.
“I want everyone in the state to be safe and to feel safe, at home and on our streets,” he said. “Drivers are not just speeding, following too closely, passing on the shoulders, and driving aggressively. It is very clear to me that drunk driving is impacting the safety of our communities.”
The ranking Republican on the committee, Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, said he is still evaluating the data and signed the committee report with “no recommendation.”
A majority of European countries have a BAC limit of 0.05%. In France, when they reduced the BAC limit to 0.05, the annual number of alcohol-related accidents was reduced by one-third, according to the National Institute for Health Care Research.
Europe saw a significant impact of lowering the BAC limit and found a 4.3% reduction in fatality rates, according to Stephanie Morain, a Ph.D. researcher for the American Journal of Public Health.
“We know this will change behavior, and it’s not intended to put more people in jail,” Inslee said. “It’s an attempt to ensure people don’t cause loss of life on our highways and be a bit more responsible.”
Washington’s independent wine industry and brewery owners said they worry about the impact a 0.05 BAC limit will have on tasting rooms. That wasn’t a concern with a higher BAC level of 0.08.
Lawmakers and supporters of the bill suggest people get a designated driver or order a ride instead of getting behind the wheel.
Some organizations that testified against the bill included the Washington Hospitality Association, the Washington Brewers Guild and the Washington Wine Institute.
At a recent public hearing, organizations such as the Washington Trucking Association, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the National Safety Council, the Washington Association for Substance Misuse and Violence Prevention and the WA Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs testified in support of the bill.
If passed, the bill will take effect on Jul. 1, 2024.
