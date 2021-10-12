Reecer Creek Publishing hosting a book signing at Jerrol's By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Reecer Creek Publishing will host a book signing by three authors on Oct. 25 at Jerrol’s. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Courtesy photo Reecer Creek Publishing owner Jim Huckabay will host a book signing at Jerrol’s on Oct. 25. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save His writing generates in the theater of the mind with a way of drawing you in like a good campfire story told by a skillful storyteller.You experience the words, hear them like the voice infliction, rather than read them. They don’t jump off the page, rather they seem to subtly creep into your minds-eye allowing the story to encompass your thoughts as you ponder and shape the words to your understanding.Former Central Washington University professor and outdoor columnist Jim Huckabay has written well over a thousand newspaper columns, wildlife features, brochures and publications. OTHER TALESHis book, “Wild Winds and Other Tales of Growing Up in the Outdoor West” is in its third printing, and “The Zeb Chronicles – Conversations with an Old Mountain Man” is also taking shape at Reecer Creek Publishing in Ellensburg, a small business he owns with his wife, Diane.Reecer Creek Publishing will host a book signing Oct. 25 at Jerrol’s from 4 to 6 p.m., introducing the authors and their works. Roger Browning, author of “The Reckoning of Rance,” and Lt. Col. David Winecoff, USMC retired, author of “Perish Without Spiritual Warfare,” along with Huckabay will be on hand.“I put together a bunch of my columns and I wanted to do the Wild Winds book for some time. I was writing for the Ellensburg Weekly at the time and publisher Keith Riexinger and I put our heads together and we started Reecer Creek Publishing in 1996,” Huckabay said. “I published my book, but then got wrapped up in my career at Central.“I started Reecer Creek Publishing in the late ‘90s and didn’t get serious about it until now.”REECER CREEK PUBLISHINGHuckabay’s award-winning newspaper column “Inside the Outdoors” has appeared in publications in Colorado and Washington. He was a radio/TV weatherman, had a weekly radio program and syndicated a daily three-minute radio program in nine western states. He discovered Browning and his work by a simple twist of fate while he and his son were on a hunt in Texas. As you might imagine from the author of a body of work called “… and other tales of growing up in the outdoor west …” there is a story behind it.STORY BEHIND THE STORY“The rancher on whose grounds were hunting on said, ‘I see where you are a writer, somebody said maybe you could look at something I’ve done and tell me if it’s any good,’ ” said Huckabay, who worked with wildlife and sportsmen’s organizations, actively lobbying legislators, the Colorado Division of Wildlife, Department of Natural Resources and various federal agencies.“He had a stack of spiral notebooks on the dashboard of his old Ford Bronco. He said I write these stories, but I’ve never had anybody read them. He read a page to me … and we just looked at each other and couldn’t believe what we were hearing. The page he read is the opening page of his novel, ‘The Reckoning of Rance.’”BOOK SIGNINGBrowning is a successful North Texas rancher that has been putting the stories from his mind onto paper for over 30 years, not sure whether they were any good or not. “The Reckoning of Rance” is Browning’s first published novel.Winecoff’s story is one of intrigue, endurance and belief. The author was born in a war zone in 1939 in Shanghai, China during the second year of his father’s three-year tour as a Lt. in the 4th Marine Regiment.Winecoff is a University of Washington graduate who retired from service in 1983 after 21 years and three tours of duty in Vietnam. He is the chaplain of his local VFW Post and he and his wife are active in Christian ministry.His work "Perish Without Spiritual Warfare," is meant to challenge readers, he said."My intent is writing this book was to bless others," he said in one passage. "When you read this book, I hope this different vantage point I bring will help you see the importance of this fight through new eyes." 