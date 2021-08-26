Regional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debt BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Aug 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Russell Lahaie of Ellensburg suffered a tragedy in March when his wife, Meletta, passed away after being diagnosed with cancer Feb. 22. Meletta’s medical bills left her husband in serious debt.Lahaie works as a service writer for Canopy Country, an RV store in Ellensburg. Canopy Country put together a community drive-through prime rib dinner to fund raise for Lahaie, which brought in over $19,000. However, Lahaie was still $11,000 in medical debt, and the dinner cost around $4,000.Canopy Country is supplied by Forrest River, a manufacturer that supplies stores across the country. Forrest River paid off the rest of Lahaie’s debts, totaling around $15,000.“Canopy Country RV and Forrest River started off as a business relationship, and has grown into one that I can only describe as a family relationship,” said Forrest River Sales Manager Steve Roitstein. “You take care of family, people might get into situations that are beyond their control sometimes, and Forrest River was happy and honored to be a part of the event to help out Russ.” Bradey Poyer with Canopy Country Ellensburg said they have become great friends with their suppliers at Forrest River, and came down during the prime rib dinner to help out. They directed traffic and served meals all to raise money for Lahaie.“They also tried to find out how much debt Russ was in at the time, and for no reason, just in passing asked him how much total, and it was about $15,000 above what we had raised,” Poyer said. “Within two weeks, Forrest River, sent a check for $15,000 to Russ to cover the rest of his medical bills.”Lahaie said that without the family-like relationship between Forrest River and Canopy Country, he would still be in debt. He said he owes this benevolent act to having a strong circle of friends who take care of each other.“I was very surprised when I was told whatever remaining of the $15,000 would be, yeah,” Lahaie said. “I am completely surprised. It made a difference. Her medical bills are now paid off, they are done. I figured it might take years to get paid off, and it took less than two months.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageAaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Labor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoorsAug. 19 blotter: Teen hedge sex Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter