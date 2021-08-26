Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Russell Lahaie of Ellensburg suffered a tragedy in March when his wife, Meletta, passed away after being diagnosed with cancer Feb. 22. Meletta’s medical bills left her husband in serious debt.

Lahaie works as a service writer for Canopy Country, an RV store in Ellensburg. Canopy Country put together a community drive-through prime rib dinner to fund raise for Lahaie, which brought in over $19,000. However, Lahaie was still $11,000 in medical debt, and the dinner cost around $4,000.

Canopy Country is supplied by Forrest River, a manufacturer that supplies stores across the country. Forrest River paid off the rest of Lahaie’s debts, totaling around $15,000.

“Canopy Country RV and Forrest River started off as a business relationship, and has grown into one that I can only describe as a family relationship,” said Forrest River Sales Manager Steve Roitstein. “You take care of family, people might get into situations that are beyond their control sometimes, and Forrest River was happy and honored to be a part of the event to help out Russ.”

Bradey Poyer with Canopy Country Ellensburg said they have become great friends with their suppliers at Forrest River, and came down during the prime rib dinner to help out. They directed traffic and served meals all to raise money for Lahaie.

“They also tried to find out how much debt Russ was in at the time, and for no reason, just in passing asked him how much total, and it was about $15,000 above what we had raised,” Poyer said. “Within two weeks, Forrest River, sent a check for $15,000 to Russ to cover the rest of his medical bills.”

Lahaie said that without the family-like relationship between Forrest River and Canopy Country, he would still be in debt. He said he owes this benevolent act to having a strong circle of friends who take care of each other.

“I was very surprised when I was told whatever remaining of the $15,000 would be, yeah,” Lahaie said. “I am completely surprised. It made a difference. Her medical bills are now paid off, they are done. I figured it might take years to get paid off, and it took less than two months.”

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.