A regionwide project decades in the making is forging ahead with the help of a new infusion of both state and federal funding, and the results can be seen right here on the ground in Kittitas County.
Congresswoman Kim Schrier visited one of the sites where components of the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan are being implemented along the South Branch Canal west of Ellensburg on Jan. 27, meeting with representatives from the Kittitas Reclamation District, Yakama Nation, United States Bureau of Reclamation, and the Washington State Department of Ecology to receive an update on progress being made and plans for the future.
In reviewing the accomplishments of the integrated plan to date, Schrier said it is encouraging to see the positive impacts the plan have made on both agriculture and wildlife alike, pointing to the restoration of tributaries that have traditionally run dry for decades and have been brought back to life.
“It’s just a win-win, and it’s heartwarming to see all these diverse groups that sometimes can disagree fiercely come together and find agreement and consensus,” she said. “As we look at resilience in infrastructure, this is exactly the sort of project where we can look at what the next 100 years is going to look like, especially with the changing climate that impacts both salmon and farmers, and make sure we conserve and allocate water resources.”
BIG MONEY, BIG PROJECTS
On her trip up Robinson Canyon, Rep. Schrier had the opportunity to view multiple previously lined sections of the irrigation canal, arriving at a construction site where lining is being performed this winter. KRD Secretary/Manager Urban Eberhart said the current project consists of reshaping the canal, installing a drain to collect any water that may soak into the canal from the hillside, and laying gravel over the contour, which is followed by a geomembrane layer that is welded together at the seams.
“It’s like laying a carpet,” he said of the geomembrane installation process. “Each time those rolls overlap a little bit, they’re sealed together so the water can’t get out.”
After the geomembrane is placed, Eberhart said concrete is poured over that layer, both at the bottom and sides of the canal in order to protect the liner. The project is part of the KRD’s water conservation program, which has the ultimate goal of saving water seepage from the canals, as well as being able to provide higher-quality water deliveries to customers within the district. The project is also aimed at creating higher capacity in the canal system in order to help threatened species within the tributaries the district’s canal system intersects within their tributary supplementation program.
As the district looked at their plans for construction this winter, Eberhart said it had a budget consisting of both state and federal funding that totaled approximately $2.4 million. As they began implementing those funds in work this winter along both the South Branch Canal, along with a continuation project involving piping along the same canal, he said the district received pleasant news that would impact the entire construction season.
“While we were doing our construction planning for the winter, we also had been competing through some other processes for federal funds,” he said. “We actually allowed for an increased amount of work if the funding materialized in the contracts.”
Eberhart said the district applied for an additional $5 million of federal funding that was part of a continuing resolution for federal fiscal year 2022 that congress had granted to the Bureau of Reclamation to work on drought and fire issues throughout the western United States.
“We were successful in our request for $2.9 million for South Branch Phase II and our $2.1 million request for South Branch Phase I,” he said.
Along with those two projects, Eberhart said the district is currently in the design and cultural research process of a project that will be implemented along the North Branch Canal upstream of Interstate 90 near the Renslow Trestle. Next winter, he said the district plans on working on improving canal lining in that direction, and said that project has been allocated approximately $600,000 in grant funding from the BOR.
“What we have found is that in our integrated plan projects as a whole, we apply for funding where we know that if we get it, we can get the projects done,” he said. “We have an excellent record of getting the funding and getting those projects constructed on the ground. Then we can report back for the next cycle. If entities can demonstrate that they’re actually spending it wisely and it’s accomplishing the purposes that were described, that makes it much more possible to rank higher in the selection process the next time around.”
Eberhart also described what he sees as a snowballing effect when it comes to grant funding for the integrated plan.
“It’s not just our successes and our ability to do a good job with the public investment in infrastructure in our projects in the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan,” he said. “They are so successful and we can show such great diverse benefits, that it’s actually making it possible for us to receive more funding than we previously had ever even anticipated we could apply for.”
LOCAL PROJECTS, REGIONAL IMPACT
Eberhart said the construction project in Robinson Canyon fits directly into the seven outlined components of the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan, making it a perfect representation of the work being done on a larger scale throughout the region to move the plan forward as a whole.
“As we conserve water, that obviously meets the conservation goal of the integrated plan,” he said. “That also provides us the opportunity to really start the process, as conservation is one of the elements of retiming the hydrograph of this system in the Yakima Basin.”
As the region deals more frequently with the reality of an inconsistent snowpack melting at earlier times during the year than it historically has, Eberhart said the organizations involved in the plan are striving to find ways to conserve the water that exists, while creating strategies to place the existing water where it can fulfill components of the integrated plan.
“Where we have conservation, we also have fish passage,” he said. “We also have groundwater storage. We have surface water storage, water marketing, and we have structural and operational changes. Each one of those fits in with each other, and each one of those make the other components stronger.”
Using an example of the intermingling of the components, Eberhart said the conservation and water delivery improvements that will be achieved by the project in Robinson Canyon also creates the ability for the canal to carry larger amounts of water to areas where the tributary supplementation project is implemented.
“It also gives us opportunities for groundwater storage and infiltration,” he said. “It also creates our ability to take some of that saved water and place it into surface water storage facilities that we will be constructing as we move forward with the plan.”
When the water is conserved and placed into storage, whether the storage is in the form of ground and/or surface water, Eberhart said that enhanced storage capability allows organizations like his to remarket or retime the water that is in storage.
“You can hold it, retime it, and put it in other places,” he said. “The goal is to protect our economy and protect the certainty of the water supply for the farms, while also protecting the ecosystem at the same time.”
Eberhart said the number of organizations on hand for last week’s visit to Robinson Canyon shows the high levels of collaboration between the state, county, national, and tribal level to implement the components of the integrated plan.
“We are all working together with the common goal of protecting the economy and the ecosystem in the face of climate change into the next century,” he said. “We want certainty of supply for farms, as well as certainty of supply for fish and wildlife.”