Remains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide case By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Nov 12, 2021

A positive identification has been made in a body found near Stampede Pass in October, resulting in the arrest of an Everett man in the case.The body, identified as a 49-year old male, is the victim of a suspected homicide in Snohomish County, according to a joint press release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, both offices worked together to identify the victim, whose body was discovered on Oct. 1. The case remains active, and a search warrant was served at the homes of both the victim and the suspect Friday morning. The 84-year old suspect is being held at the Snohomish County Jail on a $1.2 million bail."This is an active investigation," the press release from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said. "No additional details are expected at this time."