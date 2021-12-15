Support Local Journalism


The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for everyone, with some people losing their jobs and their homes. Central Washington Disability Resources is an organization that helps the disabled people in the county through these difficult times.

Recently, CWDR received a $365,216 federal grant through HopeSource, which can be used to help people with disabilities pay their rent and utilities. The exact definition of the grant, according to CWDR Executive Director Mayra Colazo is “Intended to prevent evictions by paying past due and future rents and utilities for those in need.”

There is a problem, the grant is only accessible to CWDR until June. 30, 2023. The organization wants to use all the money to help as many people as they can, but very few people are taking advantage of this service. CWDR is unsure if they will be able to use this grant to help everyone they need to.

“It’s hard to say (if we can spend all the money), I mean we started this grant Oct. 1 and we have only been able to help two individuals so far,” Colazo said. “So we have been doing outreach in the community… we want to be sure it gets to everybody so that they know we’re here and we can help.”

To receive financial aid, people need to say they have a disability, and that they are in financial need. They have to provide a W-9 form from their landlord, a copy of their rental contract, explain how they have been financially impacted by the pandemic and that they are low income.

Being financially impacted by the pandemic is not limited to losing a job. Colazo said if they have been impacted in any way, CWDR wants to help. For example, if a person can no longer go grocery shopping because their disability puts them at a high risk, they may have to pay for a contactless delivery to get their groceries. This is something CWDR can help with.

CWDR does not discriminate against any disabilities, nor do they value one more than another. A disability could qualify from a full-body paralysis to a low-spectrum autism.

“We do all types of disabilities and we do all ages,” Colazo said. “It can be physical, it can be mental, it could be visual, it could be anything as long as they consider themselves to be someone with a disability. We don’t require (medical) documentation or anything. As long as the individual discloses they have a self-identified disability, that makes them eligible.”

By focusing on the outreach, CWDR hopes to reach out to these people, and let them know financial aid is accessible and available for them.

The grant that has provided these funds is called the ERAP grant and was provided to HopeSource by the federal government. CWDR has received a part of the grant, $365,216 to be exact.

