Local representatives kept their bearings during an unprecedented legislative session and worked to pass bills they said ultimately benefit constituents in the long run.
“In one word, it wasn’t a good session at all,” Rep. Alex Ybarra (R) said of his frustrations about the 2021 session. “What I’m hearing from older legislators with a lot more experience than me, they said it was the worst session we’ve ever had. Not only did we pass a lot of bills we didn’t want passed, but the session was just not conducive to conversation, discussion, or compromise at all.”
Ybarra said the lack of in person bipartisan conversations about the bills prevented legislators on both sides of the aisles to share their feelings on the bills that went through during the session.
“After committee meetings when we hear bills, we get a chance to discuss things going up the elevator, or seeing another legislator on the corner and walking to a meeting,” he said of a normal session. “Just a couple minutes makes all the difference in the world because we can discuss our true feelings on what we think about things and why we feel how we feel. Being able to relay that information to other legislators really never happened because we’re Zooming, and it’s much more difficult to call somebody and let them know about our situation.”
WINS ON EDUCATION, CAPITAL BUDGET
Despite the challenges he said hampered bipartisan work on bills, Ybarra said he was able to work to chalk up some wins for constituents. As the ranking member on the education committee, he was able to participate in a bipartisan letter sent to Gov. Inslee asking for teachers to have vaccination prioritization in an effort to reopen schools during the pandemic.
“That was in January when we first got up there,” he said. “The governor kind of relented, and that’s when he removed his vaccination schedule as to who could get vaccinated first. We were able to get that changed, where our teachers and other school staff could get vaccinated so we could get kids back in school.”
Ybarra didn’t stop there on the education front. He worked to pass a bill that gave school districts the authority to waive credits for graduating seniors that weren’t attainable due to the pandemic. The bill also benefits districts within the state to be able to make similar decisions during future emergencies.
“You can’t take care of animals, do welding or anything like that if you’re not in school,” he said. “You don’t get a credit for not being there and not doing what the class requires. Because of that, they wouldn’t get the credits they need to graduate. Last year, we had about 10,000 waivers, but that was the emergency order from the governor. This time, it was legislation that basically says anytime you have this time of emergency, you can use a waiver to help kids graduate from high school.”
Now that this years session is over, Ybarra said he is looking forward to traveling around his district and meeting with constituents. On the legislative front, he said he looks forward to making more progress on a bill that seeks to extend broadband internet to underserved or unserved rural areas within the state. He made progress on the bill during the 2021 legislative session, but he said more work needs to be done to get it passed.
“The vehicle needed work,” he said. “We worked throughout the session to figure out what the bill would look like and what the vehicle would be to get broadband to most of the State of Washington.”
Despite the bill not being ready before the end of 2021 session, Ybarra said the broadband effort did make progress through capital budget appropriations, as well as federal funding. On the capital budget front, he said he was also proud of the large amounts of money that are going to organizations throughout Kittitas County and the rest of the district he represents.
“It was quite the windfall,” he said. “We did really well there, and I was very proud to help get that done.”
With the fluid situation regarding public gathering restrictions on a county-by-county basis, Ybarra said it is hard to be optimistic about whether the next legislative session will be able to meet in person.
“I think your guess is as good as mine,” he said. “I don’t know what the answer is because it’s not up to the legislators. It’s up to the governor.”