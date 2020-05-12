On the first day of formal filing for office Monday, state Rep. Alex Ybarra announced his bid for reelection to the state House of Representatives in the 13th District, position 2, according to a news release from Ybarra’s campaign.
Originally appointed in 2019, Ybarra faced a special election last year and won, but now must run again for a full two-year term.
“I have had an incredible experience serving the people of the 13th District and have demonstrated my ability to be an effective voice for our communities,” Ybarra (R-Quincy) said. “My broad professional background has been a welcomed addition to the House Republican Caucus. I’m able to provide insights that we otherwise wouldn’t have on a lot of committees and am well positioned so that our district is heard.”
Ybarra said his platform remains focused on education, protecting water access, promoting agriculture, economic development and increased government accountability.
“It’s incredibly important that we provide a check on executive actions during this pandemic and hold the majority accountable for their decisions,” Ybarra said. “I stood up against the sex education bill, spoke out against the increased taxes and regulations because they were bad for our state then and the consequences will be even worse now.”
A long-time resident of the 13th District, Ybarra grew up as a migrant farmworker and in the face of adversity worked to achieve the American dream. A graduate of Central Washington University, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Master of Business Administration. Ybarra has worked in a variety of private-sector industries from energy to aerospace.
“I’m proud of my record in Olympia fighting for policies that benefit the communities in the 13th District,” Ybarra added. “While it’s tough being in the minority party, my constituents know they can always count on me to stick up for our values and ensure Eastern Washington gets a seat at the table.
Ybarra serves on several key committees for the district including the House Appropriations Committee, Education Committee, Consumer Protection and Business Committee, and the Civil Rights Committee. During his time at the state Capitol, he’s sponsored legislation to support farmers with a permanent tax exemption on certain services and farm products, and successfully passed legislation to boost local aerospace jobs.
For more information on Ybarra and his campaign visit: www.ElectAlexYbarra.com.